Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Spurs' new stadium to host two of four NFL fixtures in London next season

There will be one extra NFL game in the English capital during the 2019 regular season.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

LONDON WILL PLAY host to four NFL regular-season games in 2019, one more than this year, with the Jacksonville Jaguars again among the teams playing in England.

Two of the matches will be played at Wembley Stadium, which hosted all three NFL London games in 2018, and two will be played at the new home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur.

The jump to four London games in 2019 is a sign of the NFL’s rising popularity in Britain, with three sellout crowds on consecutive weekends this year in London averaging 85,031 spectators.

On Sunday, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles defeated Jacksonville, which regularly plays a home game in London, by 24-18 before a record 85,870 crowd at Wembley.

“The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK,” said NFL Executive Vice President International Mark Waller.

Exact dates and teams were not announced but the Jaguars will continue to play in London in 2019.

Next year’s matches will raise the number of NFL games in London to 28 since the series began in 2007. In all, 29 of the 32 NFL clubs have now played in London.

© Agence France-Presse

AFP

