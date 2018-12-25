This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Security tackle fans as Raiders beat Broncos on possible farewell to Oakland

The Raiders gave themselves something to celebrate on Christmas Eve in the Bay Area.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 8:16 AM
30 minutes ago 466 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4413673

DWAYNE HARRIS SCORED with a 99-yard punt return as the Oakland Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 27-14 last night on  what might have been the hosts’ final NFL game in Oakland.

Doug Martin and Jalen Richard added touchdown runs for Oakland in a game between teams already eliminated from playoff contention which ended with security staff tackling and cuffing fans attempting to take the field to mark what is likely the end of the Coliseum’s association with the Raiders.

NFL 2018: Broncos vs Raiders DEC 24 Fans handcuffed on the field after the game. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Raiders improved to 4-11 but will miss the playoffs for the 15th time in 16 years while Denver fell to 6-9, ensuring back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

It was the 174th Raiders win in their 303rd game at the Oakland Coliseum, which opened in 1966 and remains the only NFL stadium shared with a Major League Baseball club, the Oakland A’s.

A federal anti-trust lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland to recover damages related to the Raiders’ planned move to Las Vegas in 2020 prompted the team to retract a one-year lease offer for the 2019 campaign earlier this month, leaving the team’s home venue uncertain for next season.

Broncos Raiders Football Derek Carr waves a likely goodbye to Oakland. Source: D. Ross Cameron

“Raider Nation is tough, gritty and loyal. We’ve had a lot of good times in that stadium,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “Raider Nation is the most loyal fan base in the world. We don’t know if we’re going to be here next year so I wanted to say thank you to all of them, thanks for having our back.”

Options mentioned for Raiders 2019 home games include sharing the NFL San Francisco 49ers stadium in nearby Santa Clara, playing at the home of baseball’s San Francisco Giants, striking a deal with Oakland or playing home games in London, England.

The NFL has staged games in London since 2007, playing three contests at Wembley Stadium this year.

Raiders owner Mark Davis says he hopes to decide in a few weeks on the team’s home for next season.

Harris opened the scoring 4:50 into the game, matching the second-longest runback in NFL history. Martin added a 24-yard touchdown run and Dan Carlson added a 43-yard field goal for a 17-0 Oakland half-time edge, their biggest lead this season.

Denver answered on Case Keenum’s 7-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton but the Raiders responded on Richard’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Broncos Raiders Football Fans bid farewell to their team. Source: John Hefti

Keenum flipped a 19-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton with 7:31 remaining, but Carlson added a 45-yard field goal to create the final margin of the Raiders’ first Monday night win since 2002 after seven losses in a row.

