Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Steelers score 20 unanswered points to snatch late win against Jacksonville

The Steelers trailed the Jaguars 16-0 until late in the third quarter.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 10:55 PM
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

BEN ROETHLISBERGER DIVED over from a yard for the winning touchdown with five seconds on the clock as the Pittsburgh Steelers extended their winning streak.

The Steelers trailed the Jaguars 16-0 in Jacksonville until late in the third quarter when Roethlisberger connected with Antonio Brown on a 78-yard touchdown.

Vance McDonald’s 11-yard touchdown with a little over two minutes remaining brought the Steelers back to within three points at 16-13 before Roethlisberger led a late 68-yard drive that finished with him diving over for the win.

The Steelers — who have won their last six — remain top of the AFC North with a 7-2 record.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s early starts, the Dallas Cowboys kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play of the game to snatch a 22-19 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will need immediate season-ending surgery after suffering two broken bones in his right leg in their 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Smith was carted off the field in the third quarter after suffering the grisly injury to his lower leg when he was sacked by Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson.

Houston defensive end JJ Watt wasn’t credited with a sack on the play, but he also got to the quarterback on the play, on which Smith’s leg buckled underneath him 

NFL – Sunday’s early results

  • Dallas Cowboys 22 @ 19 Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers 19 @ 20 Detroit Lions
  • Tennessee Titans 10 @ 38 Indianapolis Colts
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35 @ 38 New York Giants
  • Houston Texans 23 @ 21 Washington
  • Pittsburgh Steelers 20 @ 16 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Cincinnati Bengals 21 @ 24 Baltimore Ravens

– Additional reporting AFP

