Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Playoff-eager teams made for a wild NFL trade deadline — here's the full list of deals

The NFL trade deadline was Tuesday at 8pm Irish time.

By Business Insider Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 11:59 PM
http://the42.ie/4314175
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WE’VE MADE IT to the halfway point of the NFL season, and in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, teams across the league had to decide if they were buyers looking for an extra piece that could take them to the next level, or sellers that were prepared to start thinking about next season.

Leading up to deadline day, some teams had already made their position clear: the Cowboys paid top-dollar to bring Amari Cooper to Dallas, while the Raiders seemingly have been trading every Pro Bowler on the roster that’s not nailed down.

Still, the deadline brought a few more revelations as to which teams believe they’re only a piece away, with the Texans, Eagles, and Rams all bolstering their rosters for what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Lions and Broncos gave up a few pieces that seem to indicate they don’t think this year is their year.

Take a look below at all the trades that happened on the NFL’s deadline day.

Houston Texans trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas:

  • Texans get: Demaryius Thomas, 2019 seventh-round pick
  • Broncos get: 2019 fourth-round pick, 2019 seventh-round pick

Philadelphia Eagles trade for Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate:

  • Eagles get: Golden Tate
  • Lions get: 2019 third-round pick

Baltimore Ravens trade for Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery:

  • Ravens get: Ty Montgomery
  • Packers get: 2020 seventh-round pick

Los Angeles Rams trade for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dante Fowler Jr.:

  • Rams get: Dante Fowler Jr.
  • Jaguars get: 2019 third-round pick, 2020 fifth-round pick

Washington Redskins trade for Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix:

  • Redskins get: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
  • Packers get: 2019 fourth-round pick

Super Bowl winner Kendricks to miss five more games after insider trading debacle

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

