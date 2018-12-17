This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It’s the most open Super Bowl race in years - and NFL fans should be thrilled

At a time when we expect them to ramp up, some big teams are falling short writes Steve O’Rourke.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 17 Dec 2018, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,977 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4399645
Patriots: have lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Patriots: have lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002
Patriots: have lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A BIT LIKE grief, there are five distinct stages of the NFL season.

Denial is the preseason, when despite a terrible draft or signing a head coach to a 10-year, $100-million contract, you still believe your team could do something extraordinary. After all, everyone has the same record at the start of September.

For a lot of fans, the first month of the season brings anger; whether it’s that their team is performing below expectations or because NFL referees are reminding everyone just how poor they are.

October and November mean bargaining, fans spending their time working out complex scenarios by which their two-win team can somehow still get a spot in the playoffs.

December, of course, introduces depression for 20 of the 32 sets of fans with the realisation that they’ll have to wait nine months to see meaningful football again.

While January and the first weekend in February has — for most of the past two decades — come with the acceptance that the Patriots are likely to win the Super Bowl.

But not this year, because this is uncharted waters for New England.

After finishing the last eight seasons with four losses or fewer, last night’s defeat in Pittsburgh means the Patriots now sit at 9-5 with just three wins from their eight road games and will finish below .500 away from Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2009.

They’ve also lost back-to-back games in December for the first time since 2002 — the only season in his career that a healthy Tom Brady has failed to make the postseason.

And the loss to the Steelers also drops New England to the third seed in the AFC, meaning they could have to play a wildcard game for the first time this decade.

New England could, of course, still win out and secure the second seed with a Houston slip up, but it’s now more likely than not that they’ll have to win at least one road playoff game in order to reach the Super Bowl.

Considering their last win away from Foxborough in the postseason came in 2006 — with three losses since — that is a tough ask for a team seemingly unable to stop the run at the moment.

Of course, the Patriots are not the only contenders struggling at the moment and it says a lot about the state of the race for the Vince Lombardi trophy that the Chargers — with four wins — are the hottest team in the NFL right now.

The previously dominant Rams have also dropped two games at the worst possible time with quarterback Jared Goff showing signs of the indecision that Sean McVay has worked so hard to mask with his creative offensive schemes.

The Chiefs also picked a terrible time to lose just their third divisional game in the past 23 attempts and, a week after nearly stuttering against the Ravens, nobody in Kansas City could claim that Andy Reid’s team is showing anything like playoff form.

The Cowboys and Seahawks also watched impressive win streaks shudder to a halt this weekend while the Saints — the Super Bowl favourites — are still to play.

Given how the weekend and season has gone to date, would anyone be shocked if they were to lose to a Carolina Panthers team riding a five-loss streak on Monday Night Football?

Of course, they could also put up 50 points on their divisional rival and, because of that, nobody could argue that football is not more exciting this way; that it’s as likely the Bears play the Ravens for the Vince Lombardi Trophy as it is the Chiefs play the Saints.

Well, nobody except Patriots fans.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    19-year-old Ajax captain beats Europe's top young talents to Golden Boy award
    19-year-old Ajax captain beats Europe's top young talents to Golden Boy award
    Mourinho: All Manchester United can achieve is fourth
    Sensational Eden Hazard inspires Chelsea to hard-fought win
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    Paul Pogba left on bench for Liverpool-Man United clash
    As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility
    LIVERPOOL
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    'Liverpool are streets ahead': Man United legends turn on Mourinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie