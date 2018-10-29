This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rams stop Packers to remain unbeaten as Eagles triumph in London's Wembley Stadium

Meanwhile, Adam Vinatieri become the NFL’s all-time points leader in the Indianapolis Colt’s win over the Oakland Raiders.

By AFP Monday 29 Oct 2018, 9:41 AM
Philadelphia Eagles Quarter Back Carson Wentz in action in Wembley Stadium.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Philadelphia Eagles Quarter Back Carson Wentz in action in Wembley Stadium.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Image: UPI/PA Images

GREG ZUERLEIN BOOTED a 34-yard go-ahead field goal with 2:05 left as the Los Angeles Rams kept their perfect record alive with a 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams, who have started the season with eight consecutive wins and no losses.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 286 yards as the Packers gave the Rams all they could handle but ultimately came up short. Green Bay dropped to 3-3-1.

“That was a high-calibre, back-and-forth game,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “This team has demonstrated through eight games that while we have a long way to go, we are capable of winning games in a bunch of different ways.”

NFL 2018: Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams OCT 28 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Ramik Wilson recovered a fumble for the Rams after Ty Montgomery couldn’t hold onto the ball on the kickoff return immediately following Zuerlein’s field goal.

Both teams charged back from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a crowd of 75,800 at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum.

Rodgers is known for his trademark fourth quarter game-winning drives, but he never got a chance to mount one this time.

As a result, Los Angeles was able to extend their best start to a season since 1969.

Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles, while running back Todd Gurley rushed for 114 yards and scored a touchdown.

“That was probably my favourite win of the year,” said Goff, who went 19 for 35 without an interception.

The Rams played without receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed his second straight game with a knee injury.

UPI 20181029 Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri kicking a field goal. Source: UPI/PA Images

Elsewhere, Adam Vinatieri kicked a first-half field goal to surpass Morten Andersen and become the NFL’s all-time points leader in the Indianapolis Colt’s 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Vinatieri kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie Andersen with 2,544 points and then added a 25-yarder late in the second to set the record.

The 45-year-old American tacked on three more points to extend his career total to 2,550.

Andrew Luck threw his third touchdown pass of the contest to break a tie with 5:28 to go. He connected with all three of his tight ends with the 10-yard pass to Jack Doyle putting the Colts ahead 35-28.

Luck connected earlier in the game on passes to Mo Alie-Cox and Eric Ebron and finished with 239 yards in the win.

Marlon Mack continued his hot streak, running for a career-high 132 yards and two touchdowns. He eclipsed the personal best he set last week against Buffalo with 126 yards.

NFL 2018: Colts vs Raiders OCT 28 Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth.

Also, Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-23 to maintain their led at the top of the AFC West standings.

Mahomes finished with his franchise-record seventh consecutive 300-yard performance. 

“When we’re clicking and spreading the ball around we’re really tough to stop,” said Mahomes.

In London, England, Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-18 triumph against a Jacksonville defence that had four players detained at a London nightclub incident.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles improved to 4-4 with the Wembley Stadium victory while the Jaguars fell to 3-5.

Early Saturday morning, Jaguars defensive backs Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison, D.J. Hayden and Jarrod Wilson were detained and released by police after an issue involving a bar bill.

Week 8 NFL scores

Sunday’s games

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 18
Baltimore Ravens 21, Carolina Panthers 36
Cleveland Browns 18, Pittsburgh Steelers 33
Denver Broncos 23, Kansas City Chiefs 30
New York Jets 10, Chicago Bears 24
Seattle Seahawks 28, Detroit Lions 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 37
Washington 20, New York Giants 13
Indianapolis Colts 42, Oakland Raiders 28
Green Bay Packers 27, L.A. Rams 29
San Francisco 49ers 15, Arizona Cardinals 18
New Orleans Saints 30, Minnesota Vikings 20

Thursday’s games

Miami Dolphins 23, Houston Texans 42

© – AFP, 2018

