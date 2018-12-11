This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm not the nicest man in football' - Chelsea star Kante disputes his popular moniker

The 27-year-old has admitted that he does not believe he is the most amiable man in the game, contrary to widespread belief.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,290 Views 3 Comments

Chelsea midfielder Kante.
CHELSEA MIDFIELDER N’GOLO Kante insists that he is not the nicest man in football, claiming instead that he is just himself.

The Frenchman is often lauded for his humble attitude and low key lifestyle but admits that he sees nothing special in the way he conducts himself.

Speaking to the Blues’ official magazine, the World Cup Winner said: “I play football and I want to be considered as a footballer. 

“I don’t want people paying too much attention about what I am outside of football, what I’m doing, and asking: ‘Who is N’Golo?’

“Just consider me as a footballer, you don’t need to look too much at this and say: ‘Oh, he’s like this, he’s like this, he’s like this.’ Ask me about my football, and not too much else. I just want to be a player among the players.

“I am how I am. I cannot explain it well, but I don’t feel the nicest person, on the football pitch or in life, I’m just myself. 

“If I win, I win and if I lose, I lose, but I always try to give my best in any competition. That’s not because I’m nice or something. I’m just myself.”

The 27-year-old’s modest persona and infectious positivity has won him fans from across the footballing world, and has turned him into that rarest of phenomena; a universally liked player.

In recent weeks, questions have been asked over Maurizio Sarri’s decision to employ him in a more advanced role, but Kante scored the opener in Saturday’s resounding 2-0 win over Manchester City and looked every inch the influencer of seasons past.

The midfielder is more concerned with the success of his team than with plaudits for his own personal performances, however.

He added: “I’ve been at Chelsea for just over two years and we won the Premier League and the FA Cup. 

“This is a champion’s club, an ambitious club, and I hope to win these trophies again.

“Of course Europe is a target, but every season I hope to win the most trophies I can. Keep winning, keep winning.”

