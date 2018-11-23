This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
N'Golo Kante signs new five-year Chelsea deal worth reported €325k a week

The France international has committed to the Blues until 2023.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Nov 2018, 10:44 AM
Kante: Chelsea's Player of the Year last season.
Kante: Chelsea's Player of the Year last season.
N’GOLO KANTE HAS signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea reported to be worth in excess of €325,000 per week.

The France international has committed to the Blues until 2023, having been a revelation at Stamford Bridge since his move to the club from Leicester City in 2016.

His consistency and influence has seen a host of clubs show an interest in him, most notably Paris Saint-Germain, but Kante has little interest in moving back to the city where he grew up.

Kante has won the Premier League and the FA Cup since joining the Blues, having also won the title during his spell at the Foxes.

“I’m happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come,” he told the club’s official website.

“Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about.

“I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time.”

The 27-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the club, and has also won several individual awards, becoming Chelsea Players’ Player of the Year in 2016-17 and Chelsea’s Player of the Year in 2017-18. He was also Premier League Player of the Year in 2016-17.

A member of France’s World Cup-winning squad, too, he played every game as Les Bleus were victorious in Russia.

Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea’s Club Director, added: “We are delighted N’Golo has signed a new contract and sees his long-term future with Chelsea. When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.

“Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner.

“We now look forward to five more years with N’Golo at the heart of the Chelsea midfield.”

COMMENTS (4)

