This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks

Niall Scannell was unfortunate to miss out on the big Test in this window, but he is determined to put his own marker down against the USA.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,082 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4350009
File photo: Niall Scannell in training this month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
File photo: Niall Scannell in training this month.
File photo: Niall Scannell in training this month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE WHOLE PURPOSE of this November window was built around one important task, laying down the most meaningful marker and beating New Zealand.

Now that has been achieved, there is a new challenge to be tackled. 

Ireland’s series-closing Test against the USA will kick-off at roughly the same time as the seismic win over the All Blacks, but there the comparisons will end.

The crackling sense of anticipation in the crowd, the personnel on the field and the nerve-jangling knowledge of how quickly the opposition can punish the hosts if they let their guard down. It will be a different world.

However, those who will be part of Saturday’s meeting with the USA hope to be able to draw a line through the levels of effort and clinical execution that was on display against New Zealand. That, they know, will be the first step on the way to dislodging the All Black-beaters and earning a place for any great occasions that might be around the corner.

“There is an inspiration factor, just in terms of watching them execute what they said they would do last week,” Scannell said at Carton House today.

You know, if you get a chance against the USA this week, that’s where the bar is. You have to get to that standard.”

“Every chance you get in an Irish jersey you have to put your hand up, that’s the responsibility you take on when you play with Ireland. It’s certainly an added factor. I didn’t play last week and I want to show what I can do.  It’s our last chance in a green jersey before we go back to our provinces.”

Simon Easterby and Niall Scannell Scannell and Simon Easterby chat at training today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Having played a key role in Australia, Scannell is certainly among the men who can count themselves unlucky to miss out on what was a momentous day for Ireland. His new team-mate in the southern province Tadhg Beirne might have been equally cursing the intense competition for places. Both men are in line to play a key role in Ireland’s tight five against the Eagles.

“(Beirne) has acquitted himself unbelievably well, especially in training. He brings the edge that you see every week, he provides that in training.

“That was obviously brilliant for the lads last week preparing for the New Zealand breakdown and the same against Argentina. Tadhg’s been unbelievably positive. With all of us there is disappointment… he would have liked to have been involved more, but I’m sure it won’t deter him, he’ll be the same this week if he gets a chance. Same as he did against Italy, he’ll put his best foot forward and I’m sure he’ll be thinking that between now and the Six Nations as well.

“I have a bit of an additional benefit with Tadhg being in Munster, but I played U20s with Tadhg, same with Iain Henderson and we had the Italy game with Quinn (Roux).

“We don’t have the team yet, but there were different combinations out there today. That’s part of the excitement as well, you’re with guys who some of us haven’t been with since Italy.

“When Joe picks the team then, whatever combination it is, we can try to lock down and make sure we put in a performance.”

The stakes won’t quite be the same, but the long-term incentives remain the same for this group.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    'That's where the bar is': Ireland players strive to emulate standards set against All Blacks
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    IRELAND
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads
    Towell 'a little bit closer' to Ireland cap after being named in back-to-back provisional squads
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    'The Denmark 'keeper had the ball and we ran back into our own half. I don't see the point in that'
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie