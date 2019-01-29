This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Age has definitely taken a toll. He's not the same quarterback he was' - Rams ace taunts Brady

LA Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has risked the wrath of the 41-year-old Patriots quarter-back.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 8:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,526 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4464341

LOS ANGELES CORNERBACK Nickell Robey-Coleman has risked the wrath of Tom Brady after claiming age had finally caught up with the New England Patriots quarterback.

Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football Tom Brady answers a question during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 53. Source: Matt Rourke

Brady, 41, will overtake Peyton Manning as the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl on Sunday if he guides the Patriots to victory over the Rams in Atlanta.

Brady has looked in superb form during the NFL playoffs, leading the Patriots to a lopsided win over the Los Angeles Chargers before a thrilling overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Robey-Coleman, whose unpunished pass interference in the Rams win over New Orleans sparked uproar, is adamant that Brady is on the wane.

“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was.” 

Robey-Coleman said he had pinpointed Brady’s throwing as a possible area of decline.

“He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much,” he said. 

But speaking at the Super Bowl’s Opening Night in Atlanta on Monday, Robey-Coleman sought to downplay his remarks, suggesting his words had been “taken out of context.”

“Everybody just made a big deal out of the situation. Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I wasn’t trying to say nothing bad about him,” Robey-Coleman said. 

“I respect him as the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) He is the legend. And I think words got misconstrued, and they got spinned out of context,” he said.

Robey-Coleman’s words are nevertheless likely to be motivational manna from heaven for Brady and the Patriots, who have been eager to cast themselves as underdogs despite another successful season, which has ended with a ninth Super Bowl appearance since the 2001-2002 campaign.

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-Opening Night Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Asked for his response to Robey-Coleman’s comments on Monday, Brady paused before telling reporters: “Yeah I don’t have much to add.”

Brady will be appearing in a record ninth Super Bowl this weekend, chasing a record-breaking sixth championship.

Atlanta, United States | AFP | Tuesday 1/29/2019 – 03:39 UTC | 653 words

by Rob Woollard

Rival quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff declared themselves raring to go on Monday as the final countdown to the Super Bowl got under way with the traditional opening night media circus.

A day after the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams touched down in Atlanta, the teams who will battle for the biggest prize in US sport were presented to around 9,000 raucous fans packed into the city’s State Farm Arena basketball venue.

Monday’s media extravaganza marked the start of week-long festivities which will culminate with next Sunday’s Super Bowl showpiece at the futuristic Mercedes Benz Stadium.

NFL: Super Bowl LIII-Opening Night Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Opening Night for Super Bowl LIII at State Farm Arena. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

For Brady, the now customary hoopla surrounding the opening party is nothing new.

The 41-year-old Patriots quarterback will be appearing in a record ninth Super Bowl this weekend, chasing a record-breaking sixth championship.

Unsurprisingly, Brady looked at ease on Monday as he surveyed a throng of hundreds of journalists which included the usual array of comedians, celebrities and bizarre costumes. One credentialed media member arrived dressed as a clown.

“I think the most important thing is to keep the week as normal as possible, try to limit the distractions,” Brady said when asked for the key to his Super Bowl preparations.

Brady and Rams counterpart Jared Goff, 24, had earlier shared a friendly exchange after being introduced on stage by a moderator.

Asked what advice Brady would give to Goff as the young Rams signal caller prepared for his first Super Bowl, Brady laughed: “I’m not giving him advice.”

Goff, who would replace Brady as the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl with a victory on Sunday, meanwhile underscored the generational gap between the two players.

Asked what memories he had of Brady’s first Super Bowl appearance — way back in 2002 — Goff replied: “None. I was seven, I think.”

Brady by contrast said the memories of the win, against the then St.Louis Rams, remained etched on his mind. 

“The most important memory is that ball going through the uprights at the end and us winning,” he said. “So to do it 17 years later with a new bunch of guys means as much as ever.”

© – AFP, 2019   

