This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nicklas Bendtner sentenced to 50 days in prison for assaulting taxi driver

The former Arsenal striker has appealed the decision.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Nov 2018, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,806 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4319927
Nicklas Bendtner, left, and lawyer Anders Nemeth, right, face the media as he arrives at court in Copenhagen.
Image: Martin Sylvest
Nicklas Bendtner, left, and lawyer Anders Nemeth, right, face the media as he arrives at court in Copenhagen.
Nicklas Bendtner, left, and lawyer Anders Nemeth, right, face the media as he arrives at court in Copenhagen.
Image: Martin Sylvest

EX-ARSENAL STRIKER Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver in Denmark.

The decision, handed down at the City Court of Copenhagen, has been appealed by the 30-year-old according to his lawyer, Anders Nemeth. Bendtner was ordered to pay 1,500 kroner (€200) as part of the sentencing.

He has been released until a hearing at a higher court.

The striker, who now plays for Danish side Rosenborg, got into the altercation over a taxi fare in September. The driver in question underwent surgery for a broken jaw.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Bendtner striking the driver in the face.

Denmark Soccer Rosenborg Bendtner Niklas Bendtner received 50 days in jail and given him a 1,500 kroner (€200) fine after he was found guilty of assault. Source: Martin Sylvest

Bendtner played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2014, in which time he had loan spells with Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus. He has also represented his country 81 times, scoring 30 goals in the process.

While he did score against the Republic of Ireland during their 5-1 World Cup qualifier play off second leg last year, he did miss out on this summer’s showpiece in Russia through injury.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    It's time for more Premier League footballers to start following Juan Mata's example
    Sterling agrees new '£300,000 a week' City contract - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie