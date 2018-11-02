Nicklas Bendtner sentenced to 50 days in prison for assaulting taxi driver

Nicklas Bendtner, left, and lawyer Anders Nemeth, right, face the media as he arrives at court in Copenhagen.

EX-ARSENAL STRIKER Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting a taxi driver in Denmark.

The decision, handed down at the City Court of Copenhagen, has been appealed by the 30-year-old according to his lawyer, Anders Nemeth. Bendtner was ordered to pay 1,500 kroner (€200) as part of the sentencing.

He has been released until a hearing at a higher court.

The striker, who now plays for Danish side Rosenborg, got into the altercation over a taxi fare in September. The driver in question underwent surgery for a broken jaw.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Bendtner striking the driver in the face.

Niklas Bendtner received 50 days in jail and given him a 1,500 kroner (€200) fine after he was found guilty of assault. Source: Martin Sylvest

Bendtner played for Arsenal between 2005 and 2014, in which time he had loan spells with Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus. He has also represented his country 81 times, scoring 30 goals in the process.

While he did score against the Republic of Ireland during their 5-1 World Cup qualifier play off second leg last year, he did miss out on this summer’s showpiece in Russia through injury.

