Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal

The Denmark international was found guilty earlier this month after the victim reportedly suffered a broken jaw.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,745 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4353109
Nicklas Bendtner (file photo).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Nicklas Bendtner (file photo).
Nicklas Bendtner (file photo).
Image: EMPICS Sport

DENMARK STRIKER NICKLAS Bendtner has dropped his appeal against a 50-day prison sentence for assaulting a taxi driver, the state prosecutor of Copenhagen has announced.

“The footballer is withdrawing his appeal. The public prosecutor of Copenhagen believes that there is not sufficient reason to maintain his appeal. The verdict therefore enters into force,” tweeted the prosecution.

Bendtner was found guilty of the offence earlier this month with the victim reportedly suffering a broken jaw.

The former Arsenal player claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Nicklas does not agree with the decision of the court but decided to put the case behind him and focus on his club and his family,” his lawyer Anders Nemeth told Danish news agency Ritzau.

It was not immediately clear if, or when, the striker would serve his time in prison. In Denmark, someone sentenced to less than six months may be placed under electronic surveillance.

The former Juventus and Arsenal forward now plays for Rosenborg in Norway.

His off-field behaviour has brought him trouble in the past.

In 2013, while on loan at Juventus, he was slapped with a £97,200 (€110,708) fine and stripped of his driving licence for three years following a drink-driving charge.

He missed the 2018 World Cup because of injury.

© – AFP 2018

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

