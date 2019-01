New Déise skipper Noel Connors. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

WATERFORD WILL BE led by new captain Noel Connors this year, the county have announced.

Kevin Moran has skippered the Déise over the past couple of seasons.

New manager Padraic Fanning has opted for the 28-year-old Connors however, with Pauric Mahony and Tadhg de Burca appointed vice captains.

Passage clubman, Connors, made his senior debut in 2009.