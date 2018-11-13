Ex-Ireland striker Hunt leaves Waterford to become assistant boss in England

NOEL HUNT HAS this morning been named assistant manager at Swindon Town.

The 35-year-old, capped three times for the Republic of Ireland at senior level, had been with SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club Waterford since last May.

In joining his hometown club earlier this year, the veteran striker agreed to become player-assistant manager working as Blues manger Alan Reynolds’ number two.

His arrival to the RSC was a boost at the time as Reynolds was recovering from a vicious assault.

Hunt, who is the younger brother of ex-Ireland winger Stephen, has a wealth of experience in British football having left Shamrock Rovers in 2003 to line out for Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee United, Reading, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Southend United, Portstmouth and Wigan Athletic.

He has recently expressed his ambition to get into management full-time and takes up a position at Swindon under new manager Richie Wellens. Currently sitting 17th in League Two, the Robins sacked Phil Brown on Sunday after a 2-1 win over non-league York City in the FA Cup first round.

Swindon and Waterford are both owned by former Ireland U21 international Lee Power.

NOEL HUNT: Waterford FC wish Noel Hunt all the best as he continuous his managerial career at @Official_STFC. “Noel was a pro on and off the field and I want to thank him. He played a big part in helping his hometown club qualify for Europe. We wish him the best” - Alan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/dy1CxJzbMU — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) November 13, 2018

