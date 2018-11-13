This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland striker Hunt leaves Waterford to become assistant boss in England

The 35-year-old has agreed to take up a role alongside Richie Wellens at Swindon Town.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 10:36 AM
41 minutes ago 1,507 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4336354
Hunt was player-assistant manager at Waterford this season.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Hunt was player-assistant manager at Waterford this season.
Hunt was player-assistant manager at Waterford this season.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NOEL HUNT HAS this morning been named assistant manager at Swindon Town. 

The 35-year-old, capped three times for the Republic of Ireland at senior level, had been with SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club Waterford since last May. 

In joining his hometown club earlier this year, the veteran striker agreed to become player-assistant manager working as Blues manger Alan Reynolds’ number two.

His arrival to the RSC was a boost at the time as Reynolds was recovering from a vicious assault. 

Hunt, who is the younger brother of ex-Ireland winger Stephen, has a wealth of experience in British football having left Shamrock Rovers in 2003 to line out for Dunfermline Athletic, Dundee United, Reading, Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Southend United, Portstmouth and Wigan Athletic. 

He has recently expressed his ambition to get into management full-time and takes up a position at Swindon under new manager Richie Wellens. Currently sitting 17th in League Two, the Robins sacked Phil Brown on Sunday after a 2-1 win over non-league York City in the FA Cup first round. 

Swindon and Waterford are both owned by former Ireland U21 international Lee Power. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Besiktas want Karius on permanent deal despite 'nonsense' speculation
    Besiktas want Karius on permanent deal despite 'nonsense' speculation
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie