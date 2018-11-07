This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Noel King moves into new FAI role after eight years as Ireland U21 manager

King will now work as Player Identification Manager, having served as U21 boss since July 2010.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,246 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/4327696
Noel King pictured before the Republic of Ireland U21 side's recent game against Germany in Tallaght.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Noel King pictured before the Republic of Ireland U21 side's recent game against Germany in Tallaght.
Noel King pictured before the Republic of Ireland U21 side's recent game against Germany in Tallaght.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 team will soon be under the stewardship of a new manager after it was confirmed that Noel King’s tenure has come to an end.

Explaining that King has retired from the job, the FAI said in a press release that the 62-year-old Dubliner will now switch to a full-time role within the association as Player Identification Manager.

After spending a decade in charge of the senior women’s team, King was appointed manager of the U21 men’s side in July 2010.

“I would like to thank FAI CEO John Delaney and the FAI Board for placing their trust in me at the beginning and for their support over the eight years. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the role and was honoured to hold such a distinguished position,” King said.

“I enjoyed some fantastic experiences and I am proud to have helped move the team on during my period with the U21s. I am hugely thankful to all of the players and backroom staff — ranging from coaches, doctors, physios, kit technicians, operation executives, analysts, to media officers — who I was fortunate to work with.

“I take with me some great memories from over the years and moving forward I am excited to continue working with the FAI in the capacity of identifying players to represent Ireland.”

During his reign, King oversaw four full European Championship qualifying campaigns but Ireland were unable to book a place in the tournament for the first time.

The team’s bid to reach next year’s finals in Italy and San Marino recently ended in a third-placed finish in Group 5, behind Germany and Norway. Ireland closed out the campaign in disappointing fashion, taking just one point from a possible 12. A draw away to Kosovo was followed by defeats to the Germans (0-6 and 2-0) and Israel (1-3).

Republic of Ireland team The Republic of Ireland U21 team pictured before a friendly against Iceland in March. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“I would like to thank Noel for the time and effort that he put into the U21s, where he has brought through a number of players for our senior Ireland team,” said FAI CEO John Delaney.

“Through the years Noel has held several roles, including a spell as interim manager of the senior team, and I’m sure that he will be successful continuing his work with the Player Identification programme, which runs within our High Performance unit.” 

FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter added: “U21 football is one of the most challenging tiers in international football and Noel has done a very good job to keep Ireland competitive in that environment, continually improving players and the team’s overall ranking.

“Noel has also helped to develop a lot of players, which continues the good work being done along the elite player pathway. I thank Noel for his work with the U21s and look forward to continually supporting him in the Player Identification role.” 

The FAI say the process to find King’s replacement will begin in due course.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    FOOTBALL
    FA appeals decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge
    FA appeals decision to clear Mourinho of abusive language charge
    PSG chief dismisses Football Leaks revelations as 'complete rubbish'
    Leicester City helicopter crash victims had 'minimal opportunity' to escape, inquest hears
    IRELAND
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    Consistency is king for hard-working and high-ball-catching Conway
    ARGENTINA
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I liked Manchester United a lot' - Lozano delighted with transfer interest
    'I liked Manchester United a lot' - Lozano delighted with transfer interest
    Man Utd's inability to perform for 90 minutes baffles Giggs
    Good news for Liverpool fans in Group C as nothing can separate Napoli and PSG

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie