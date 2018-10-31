This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
North London derby the highlight of League Cup quarter-final ties

Meanwhile, Chelsea face Bournemouth for a place in the last four.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 10:21 PM
48 minutes ago 1,967 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4316273
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.
Image: Paul Harding
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.
Image: Paul Harding

ARSENAL AND TOTTENHAM will face off in a mouthwatering north London derby in the pick of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Both Spurs and the Gunners won their respective fourth-round ties on Wednesday, and have now been drawn together in the fifth round of the competition. 

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Bournemouth will make up another all-Premier League tie, with the Blues barely escaping against Frank Lampard and Derby County on Wednesday. 

League One side Burton Albion and Championship side Middlesbrough are the only two non-Premier League teams remaining in the comptition, and they will face off in another quarter-final.

The winner of Man City and Fulham will take on the winner of Leicester and Southampton in the final quarter-final match. 

Leicester City were set to face Southampton on Tuesday, but the match was postponed following the tragic death of Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

The matches will be played during the week commencing December 17. 

League Cup quarter-final draw:

Arsenal v Tottenham

Leicester or Southampton v Manchester City or Fulham

Middlesbrough v Burton

Chelsea v Bournemouth

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

