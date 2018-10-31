North London derby the highlight of League Cup quarter-final ties

ARSENAL AND TOTTENHAM will face off in a mouthwatering north London derby in the pick of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Both Spurs and the Gunners won their respective fourth-round ties on Wednesday, and have now been drawn together in the fifth round of the competition.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Bournemouth will make up another all-Premier League tie, with the Blues barely escaping against Frank Lampard and Derby County on Wednesday.

League One side Burton Albion and Championship side Middlesbrough are the only two non-Premier League teams remaining in the comptition, and they will face off in another quarter-final.

The winner of Man City and Fulham will take on the winner of Leicester and Southampton in the final quarter-final match.

Leicester City were set to face Southampton on Tuesday, but the match was postponed following the tragic death of Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

The matches will be played during the week commencing December 17.

League Cup quarter-final draw:

Arsenal v Tottenham

Leicester or Southampton v Manchester City or Fulham

Middlesbrough v Burton

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: