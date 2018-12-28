This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Biggar-inspired Northampton stun Premiership leaders Exeter

The Welsh international scored 16 points as the Saints pulled off a big upset.

By AFP Friday 28 Dec 2018, 11:46 PM
20 minutes ago 529 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4416776
Biggar in action against the Chiefs.
Image: Getty Images
Biggar in action against the Chiefs.
Biggar in action against the Chiefs.
Image: Getty Images

NORTHAMPTON PRODUCED ONE of the upsets of the English Premiership season to beat league leaders Exeter 31-28 at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday.

Wales international Dan Biggar scored 16 points for the Saints, including a try, penalty and four conversions, with South Africa’s Cobus Reinach, Fraser Dingwall and Piers Francis also crossing for the home side as Northampton secured a bonus point.

But Exeter remained top of the standings after coming away with bonus points of their own thanks to tries from Argentina’s Santiago Cordero and the English duo of Matt Kvesic and Ben Moon. Gareth Steenson converted all three scores, with Exeter also scoring a penalty try as well.

Northampton found themselves without England co-captain Dylan Hartley after the hooker was a late withdrawal with a knee injury.

But they still took the lead through Francis’s excellent third-minute try before Biggar completed a fine move to make it 14-0.

Exeter’s powerful pack forced Northampton into conceding a penalty try and the visitors then saw Cordero outpace the Northampton cover for a well-worked try.

Steenson’s conversion levelled the scores at 14-14 but Northampton responded superbly with Dingwall, on for the injured Francis crossing for a try.

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto was denied a try when the television match official ruled he had been held up over the line and the southwest side were level again when Moon crowned a period of sustained pressure with a try.

Amid a welter of replacements, Reinach intercepted Nic White’s pass to spring 45 metres for a breakaway score before a Biggar penalty extended Northampton’s lead, with a stoppage-time try from Kvesic too late to deny the home side a fine victory.

- © AFP 2018

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Forestieri
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    LIVERPOOL
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Klopp delivers Liverpool injury update as Milner ruled out of Arsenal clash
    ULSTER
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    As it happened: Connacht v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Connacht seek ruthless response on home turf after RDS heartbreak
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?
    Gerrard: Talk of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool is 'very presumptuous'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie