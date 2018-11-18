Northern Ireland go down to 92nd-minute Austrian stunner in Belfast

Northern Ireland 1-2 Austria
VALENTINO LAZARO SCORED an injury-time winner as Austria beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in their Nations League dead rubber in Belfast.
Northern Ireland had already been relegated from Group B3, while Austria were guaranteed to finish second.
Michael O’Neill’s side wasted a number of first-half chances at Windsor Park and were made to pay in the 49th minute when Xaver Schlager swept the Austrians ahead.
Corry Evans’ deflected strike drew Northern Ireland level just eight minutes later.
But Hertha Berlin winger Lazaro finished off a blistering counter-attack with a magnificent curling shot into the top corner after being picked out by Marko Arnautovic.
