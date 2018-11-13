Harry Kewell sacked as manager of League Two side after 10 weeks in the job

HARRY KEWELL HAS been dismissed from his role as Notts County manager just 10 weeks after he was appointed.

The Australian, who starred for Leeds United and Liverpool as a player between 1996 and 2008, guided the League Two side to just three wins in 14 games after replacing the sacked Kevin Nolan in September.

A 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Barnsley on Saturday proved to be the 40-year-old’s final match in charge, with chairman Alan Hardy calling time on his short reign.

Hardy told the club’s official website: “Harry’s passion and commitment as a coach is unquestionable. I enjoyed seeing first hand his love for the job and it gives me absolutely no pleasure to take that away from him.

“Unfortunately, however, things quite simply were not working out for him here at Meadow Lane. Results have not been good enough and performance levels are a continuing concern. We see no reason to continue with something we don’t think can work.

“Harry leaves with our best wishes for the future and our search for a new manager begins immediately.”

Assistant manager Warren Feeney and first-team analyst Paul Murphy will go with Kewell. Coach Steve Chettle will take charge of the first team during the search for Kewell’s replacement.

Kewell, who won 56 caps for Australia, started his managerial career at Crawley Town in 2017 after a playing career that also took in Galatasaray, Al-Gharafa in Qatar and Melbourne clubs Victory and Heart.

