This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ó Cinnéide: 'We were all kind of emotional... He's the last of the Ó Sés to play with the club'

A Kerry legend became the last Ó Sé brother to retire from playing with An Ghaeltacht this week.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,892 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4340332

AN GHAELTACHT AND Kerry legend Dara Ó Cinnéide says there was an “emotional” atmosphere in the dressing room following Marc Ó Sé’s final game for the club at the weekend.

Marc O'Se signals a wide Marc Ó Sé [file photo]. Source: ©INPHO

It marked the end of a special era as the last of the famous Ó Sé brothers called time on his playing career with the Kerry side, a legacy that stretches back some 30 years when the eldest brother Fergal first lined out for An Ghaeltacht in 1988.

Darragh and Tomás followed before Marc joined in 1997 when they were in the intermediate grade before going on to play an integral role in their rise to the senior ranks.

After 21 seasons, his final act for An Ghaeltacht ended in defeat to Dingle and there was a weight of emotion in the dressing room as players came over to express their gratitude to a legend of the club who was also joint-manager of the team alongside Conall Ó Cruadhlaoich.

“We were all kind of emotional,” Ó Cinnéide tells The42.

Even before the game the last day I shook his hand which is something I would never do because we’ve all had our last day with the club. It’s a day you do remember.

“When you’re playing, you’re always saying ‘we’ll be retired long enough.’ But when the day comes it’s emotional and Conall was very emotional the last day after the game. Marc held it together but the players were emotional.

“A lot of them would be very grateful to him for taking the job for the last two years because it would have been a bit more of a sacrifice [for him] than it would have been for previous managers.”

Dara O'Se Darragh Ó Sé in action for An Ghaeltach in 2003. Source: INPHO

Ó Cinnéide has known Ó Sé since he was young, having grown up with brother Darragh as well as lining out alongside the brothers for An Ghaeltacht.

He recalls the youngest of the four Ó Sés as someone who was ‘always keen to learn’ and soak up information that would make him a better footballer to help him compete with his siblings.

The club held a fundraiser last year to honour the decades of service that the Ó Sé clan gave to An Ghaeltacht, and that sense of respect was still evident last weekend.

“It was a realisation as well that he’s the last of the O’Sés to play with the club,” says Ó Cinnéide, who is also part of the An Ghaeltacht management team. “Four of them had given great service.

“There was a lot of weight on it. His first cousin Pádraig Óg Ó Sé [son of Kerry icon Páidí] was captain for the year and he was quite emotional. We’ve a very young team and I think it was a realistion for the young lads that they have to stand on their own two feet now.

Rory Gallagher and Tomas O'Se 22/2/2004 Tomás Ó Sé playing for An Ghaeltacht in the 2004 All-Ireland club semi-final. Source: INPHO

“The lesser known of them Fergal, the eldest brother, probably contributed as much if not more than any of them. He was our coach for 10 years when we got to the All-Ireland club final in 2004. Darragh, Tomás and Marc got a lot of kudos for what they did for the club.

“They always played the big games as well and were always available within reason. 

“His first cousin Padraig will be playing for another 10 years hopefully but there was that weight coming down on the dressing room the last day of ‘Jesus, this is it. He’s gone.’”

38-year-old Ó Sé opted to publish his retirement announcement As Gaelige on Twitter, a decision which didn’t surprise Ó Cinnéide who says that the Irish language is central to both the club and their local community.

Ó Sé finishes up his his football career with five All-Ireland SFC medals with Kerry and a slew of individual accolades including the 2007 Footballer of the Year award.

As joint-manager of An Ghaletacht, he helped his side to a Kerry intermediate crown as well as provincial success last year.

Dara O'Cinneide and Enda Meehan 17/3/2004 Dara Ó Cinnéide in action during the 2004 All-Ireland final against Caltra. Source: INPHO

But Ó Cinnéide suspects he would consider trading in some of those Celtic Crosses to get the All-Ireland club title which evaded them in 2004.

“It’s very hard to accept, even to this day. We were beaten by a better team fairly and squarely. It was our one and only shot at glory and small clubs like Caltra and An Ghaeltacht don’t get there that often. I think last year’s intermediate title meant so much to Marc.

Personally, I would swap my All-Ireland medals for the club medal and I think Marc would probably give four of the five for an All-Ireland club medal. It just goes deeper.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Why Glenn Whelan should be a role model to footballers everywhere
    Why Glenn Whelan should be a role model to footballers everywhere
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    'I always knew I had the quality to play for Manchester United. I know what I'm capable of'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie