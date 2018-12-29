This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fagan rescues Westmeath against Offaly while 14-man Louth see off Wicklow

The Wee County defied the first-half dismissal of Andy McDonnell to overcome the home side in Bray.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 5:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,645 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4417251
Image: Donall F/INPHO
Image: Donall F/INPHO

LOUTH WERE TOO strong for Wicklow in today’s O’Byrne Cup encounter, running out 1-17 to 1-9 winners in Bray.

A superb goal from John Clutterbuck got Louth off to a good start, and they took a two-point lead in at the interval despite being reduced to 14 men when Andy McDonnell was sent off in the 13th minute.

Gearoid Murphy’s goal kept Wicklow within touching distance at half-time, as they trailed by 1-8 to 1-6. However, the visitors pulled away in the second half.

In today’s other O’Byrne Cup fixture, Westmeath and Offaly played out a draw at 0-11 each at St Loman’s in Mullingar.

Westmeath, who were two points behind at the break, snatched a share of the spoils in added time when Paddy Fagan scored his fourth point of the afternoon.

O’Byrne Cup results

Wicklow 1-9 Louth 1-17
Westmeath 0-11 Offaly 0-11

