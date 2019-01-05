Meath set-up O'Byrne Cup semi-final showdown with Dublin

MEATH SET-UP a semi-final showdown with Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup after a seven-point win over Wexford in the final group game this afternoon.
Meath led by four at the interval and Sean Tobin’s second-half goal propelled Andy McEntee’s side to a 1-20 to 1-13 victory in Enniscorthy.
The win was enough to leave the Royals on top of Group 3 and they’ll face Dublin, who were seeded straight into the last four.
Longford and Louth shared the spoils in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, drawing 1-16 apiece.
It means that Longford advance from Group 2 to the semi-finals of the Leinster pre-season competition where they’ll play either Kildare or Westmeath, depending on tomorrow’s result between the sides.
A Peter Lynn goal left Longford 1-12 to 1-6 ahead at half-time, while Tadhg McEaney hit the net for the Wee County. Louth rallied after the break and a late score from Declan Byrne sealed a draw for Wayne Kierans’s outfit.
In Group 1, Carlow enjoyed a high-scoring 3-12 to 2-14 victory over John Maughan’s Offaly. Neither side were in contention to make the knock-out stage prior to this game.
O’Byrne Cup results
Meath 1-20 Wexford 1-13
Longford 1-16 Louth 1-16
Carlow 3-12 Offaly 2-14
