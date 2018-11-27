This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

United youngster aiming to emulate O'Shea following first Ireland call-up

The 18-year-old Waterford native recently got a taste of the senior international set-up.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 5:33 PM
54 minutes ago 2,321 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4362914
Manchester United's Lee O'Connor (file pic).
Manchester United's Lee O'Connor (file pic).
Manchester United's Lee O'Connor (file pic).

SPURRED ON BY his recent involvement with the Republic of Ireland, Lee O’Connor is hoping to follow in the footsteps of John O’Shea.

In spite of his lack of first-team experience, O’Connor was invited to link up with the Irish senior squad by former manager Martin O’Neill for the games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

Although he didn’t feature in either fixture, O’Neill described the Manchester United player as “a very impressive young man” who could have “a decent future” in the game.

O’Connor is keen to emulate the achievements of fellow Waterford native John O’Shea, who made 393 appearances at United and won 118 caps for his country. 

“There have been a lot of very good Irish players [at United],” O’Connor told MUTV. “John O’Shea was probably the last biggest one, so I hopefully want to continue that on. There’s a big scouting network in Ireland, there’s a lot of good talent and United have seen that throughout the years.

“The training with the senior squad has given me a bit of confidence — that I am improving and it is being seen — so it’s definitely a good thing for me.”

A versatile defender, O’Connor started at left-back this afternoon as United booked their place in the last 16 of the Uefa Youth League with a 6-2 win against Young Boys.

He was the captain of Ireland U19 team that advanced to the elite qualifying round for next year’s European Championships with wins over Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Faroe Islands last month.

O’Connor reflected positively on his recent graduation to the senior set-up, adding that he’s keen on further involvement with a side that’s now under the stewardship of Mick McCarthy.

Lee O'Connor O'Connor training with the Ireland squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It was a great experience to be around the first team and see how things are done at the highest level. I just hope that I can push on in that squad in the future,” he said.

“We’ve had a good year for my age at international level so there are a few very good players and it’s nice to see we’re being recognised. I’m sure there will be a few others joining me.

“All you want to do when you grow up is get involved in the [Ireland] senior set-up so we’re seeing there is a pathway, not for just me but for all the younger boys coming through. You can see that it’s there.

“It was good. They’re all very good players and very good professionals so every training session was flat out, 100%. It was a good learning experience for me.

“I’ve had a lot of texts from the staff I worked with in the younger age groups and I’m very thankful to them for the work they’ve done with me on the way up. And then obviously I’m grateful to the senior set-up who made me feel welcome when I came in.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    NFL
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Can anyone stop the Saints from marching to the Super Bowl?
    Steelers' six-game winning streak snapped with loss to Broncos

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie