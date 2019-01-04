This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Offaly bring Kilmacud Crokes forward on board through parentage rule

Shane Horan will line out with the Faithful County in 2019.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 4 Jan 2019, 5:07 PM
24 minutes ago 1,278 Views No Comments
OFFALY BOSS JOHN Maughan has bolstered his squad for the 2019 campaign with the addition of Kilmacud Crokes forward Shane Horan.

Shane Horan Kilmacud Crokes forward Shane Horan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that Horan, whose parents hail from the Faithful County, completed an inter-county transfer to Offaly earlier this month through the parentage rule. He will continue to play his club football with the Dublin champions. 

Horan is eligible to feature in the O’Byrne Cup tie against Carlow tomorrow afternoon, having trained for the first time with the squad on Wednesday. 

John Maughan Offaly manager John Maughan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 27-year-old was a key figure on the Kilmacud half-forward line in 2018, scoring five goals in the Dublin SFC as they delivered the club’s first county title since 2010.

The Stillorgan outfit went on to reach the Leinster final, where they fell to Mullinalaghta in Tullamore. 

Just last week, Maughan lamented the lack of players who made themselves available for county duty in his first year in charge.

