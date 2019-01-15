This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 January, 2019
18-year-old Cavan defender impresses and fires home on Newcastle U23 debut

Oisin McEntee was at the heart of that controversial Ireland U17 Euros penalty shootout last May.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 9:36 AM
15 minutes ago 290 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440363
Oisin McEntee (file pic).
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Oisin McEntee (file pic).
Oisin McEntee (file pic).
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL defender Oisin McEntee made his Newcastle U23 debut one to remember last night with a goal as his side came from behind to beat West Brom 4-2.

It was a manic Premier League 2 game at Whitley Park as the Cavan man made it 2-1 from close range just before half time. Prior to that, West Brom had opened the scoring and the young Magpies levelled through an own goal. 

In the 54th minute, Newcastle went 3-1 up before West Brom substitute Jamie Soule soon had one goal separating the sides once again. But Yannick Touré sealed the deal with 76 minutes on the clock, leaving it 4-2 to the Magpies.

18-year-old McEntee was born in New York but moved back to Cavan with his family at a young age, playing with local clubs before making the switch to Dublin where he lined out with Belvedere and Malahide United.

Also a talented Gaelic footballer, McEntee has powered through the Irish youth ranks while working his way through the underage set-up at Newcastle.  

In 2018, he played every minute for the club’s U18s, and was a central part of that Ireland U17 team that suffered a cruel Euros exit last May.

Oisin McEntee goes in goal after Jimmy Corcoran was sent off McEntee taking over in goals. Source: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

The Boys In Green were controversially beaten 5-4 on penalties by the Netherlands with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran given his marching orders — a second yellow — for leaving his line before saving an effort.

McEntee took over between the sticks then, but Holland prevailed.

He was included in the Ireland U19 squad last September for friendlies against Wales.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

