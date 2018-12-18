This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports

The Norwegian is set to take interim charge of former club United according to several reports in the UK.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,579 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/4403635
Solskjaer returns to Old Trafford while in charge of Cardiff in 2014.
Image: Dave Thompson
Solskjaer returns to Old Trafford while in charge of Cardiff in 2014.
Solskjaer returns to Old Trafford while in charge of Cardiff in 2014.
Image: Dave Thompson

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is looking the most likely candidate to take the reins at Manchester United until the end of the season, per several reports in the UK media.

The former United striker is currently the manager of Molde in his native Norway, but the new Eliteserien season doesn’t begin until March.

The Independent report that the 45-year-old has been approached by United, along with former Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc, with a view to replacing Jose Mourinho until the club can re-assess at the end of the current campaign.

The publication’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, says that the ‘Baby-faced Assassin’ is now “looking likely” to take the role.

Sam Wallace in The Telegraph writes that Alex Ferguson’s former assistant manager, Mike Phelan, will join Solskjaer in the United dugout as the club seeks an element of familiarity in its managerial hierarchy. The 56-year-old was let go by David Moyes in 2013 and went on to manage briefly at Hull and Norwich.

The Mirror claim that United will trigger a clause in Solksjaer’s newly signed Molde contract which allows him to depart for Old Trafford, but also that Solskjaer will finish up with United and return to Molde at the end of the current Premier League season.

David McDonnell in The Mirror also reports that Mike Phelan is expected to be appointed as the Scandinavian’s number two, and claims United have singled out Mauricio Pochettino as their prospective next permanent manager.

Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News reports that United’s players expect to be informed of Solskjaer’s appointment as early as Tuesday evening.

Solksjaer previously managed Cardiff during an ill-fated spell in the Premier League, and is expected to be present for United’s trip to the same club this Saturday.

Ajax v Molde FK - UEFA Europa League - Group A - Amsterdam ArenA 'The Baby-faced Assassin' could be set for an Old Trafford return this week. Source: Adam Davy

Speaking to the Scandinavian branch of United’s supporter’s club last year, the former goal-poacher said of the prospect of managing United: “It’s a dream, of course. You never know what path your career may take.

“If I do well with Molde for, let’s say five years, then an opportunity may suddenly unfold at some point.

“That’s a dream I have to be allowed to have, even though it seems quite distant right now.”

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United before retiring in 2007.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

French midfielder Rabiot set for free transfer to Barca after PSG exit confirmed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'How can I say anything bad about him?': Klopp and Gerrard offer sympathies to Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Connacht bolster backline options with loan signing of Leinster's Daly
    O'Loughlin's patience rewarded as he seizes his big chance in front of Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie