Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports

Solskjaer returns to Old Trafford while in charge of Cardiff in 2014.

Solskjaer returns to Old Trafford while in charge of Cardiff in 2014.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is looking the most likely candidate to take the reins at Manchester United until the end of the season, per several reports in the UK media.

The former United striker is currently the manager of Molde in his native Norway, but the new Eliteserien season doesn’t begin until March.

The Independent report that the 45-year-old has been approached by United, along with former Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc, with a view to replacing Jose Mourinho until the club can re-assess at the end of the current campaign.

The publication’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, says that the ‘Baby-faced Assassin’ is now “looking likely” to take the role.

Sam Wallace in The Telegraph writes that Alex Ferguson’s former assistant manager, Mike Phelan, will join Solskjaer in the United dugout as the club seeks an element of familiarity in its managerial hierarchy. The 56-year-old was let go by David Moyes in 2013 and went on to manage briefly at Hull and Norwich.

The Mirror claim that United will trigger a clause in Solksjaer’s newly signed Molde contract which allows him to depart for Old Trafford, but also that Solskjaer will finish up with United and return to Molde at the end of the current Premier League season.

David McDonnell in The Mirror also reports that Mike Phelan is expected to be appointed as the Scandinavian’s number two, and claims United have singled out Mauricio Pochettino as their prospective next permanent manager.

Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News reports that United’s players expect to be informed of Solskjaer’s appointment as early as Tuesday evening.

Solksjaer previously managed Cardiff during an ill-fated spell in the Premier League, and is expected to be present for United’s trip to the same club this Saturday.

'The Baby-faced Assassin' could be set for an Old Trafford return this week. Source: Adam Davy

Speaking to the Scandinavian branch of United’s supporter’s club last year, the former goal-poacher said of the prospect of managing United: “It’s a dream, of course. You never know what path your career may take.

“If I do well with Molde for, let’s say five years, then an opportunity may suddenly unfold at some point.

“That’s a dream I have to be allowed to have, even though it seems quite distant right now.”

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United before retiring in 2007.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: