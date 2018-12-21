This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will instill a team player mentality as caretaker manager of Man United.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Dec 2018, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 2,909 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4409536
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses the media at a press conference as the new Man United caretaker manager.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses the media at a press conference as the new Man United caretaker manager.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses the media at a press conference as the new Man United caretaker manager.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE NEW MANCHESTER United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he will draw from the teachings of legendary Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 45-year-old was appointed to a temporary role at the club on Wednesday following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday. 

He finds the club sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind the top four, and in grave danger of missing the Champions League next season.

The Norwegian turned out at Old Trafford as a player for 11 years during their most successful era under Ferguson and netted the decisive goal in the 1999 European Cup final.

Ferguson’s man-management was considered his major strength and Solskjaer says he has learned from it.

“My job is to help the players and make them grasp the opportunity now because they all want to be a part of Man Utd and I’m going to be here to help them of course, help the team,” he told the media at a press conference. 

“It’s down to man-management. I had the best manager as a player and as a coach to learn how he dealt with people. It’s about communication.

“Of course, I’ll sit down and speak to the ones who are not playing, what I expect from them.

When you’re at Man Utd there are a set of demands and standards we set and one of them to be a team player, and I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me.”

United’s campaign to date has been pitted with controversy away from the field, with Mourinho and World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba embroiled in persistent sniping.

Indeed, the 25-year-old was regularly found on the bench in recent weeks and did not even take to the field during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat against Liverpool, which proved Mourinho’s swansong.

Solskjaer, by contrast, became a fans’ favourite at Old Trafford due to his loyalty to the club, despite often being reduced to the role of replacement.

His first challenge will come against Cardiff City, the only British club that he has previously managed, in the Premier League on Saturday.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'Sterling can be one of the best' - Sane hails improving team-mate
    'Sterling can be one of the best' - Sane hails improving team-mate
    For the second year in a row, Man City beat Leicester on penalties in EFL Cup quarter-final
    Watch: Kevin De Bruyne marks comeback with stunning strike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie