Molde 'happy to lend' Solskjaer to Man United - but expect him back in May 2019

It is expected the former striker will return to the Norwegian club to retain the reins next year.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 3,659 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4404721
Solskjaer recently signed a contract extension with Molde.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Solskjaer recently signed a contract extension with Molde.
Solskjaer recently signed a contract extension with Molde.
Image: Getty Images

MOLDE CHIEF EXECUTIVE officer Oystein Neerland says the club are “happy” to lend Ole Gunner Solskjaer to Manchester United on a temporary basis, saying that the decision is a “statement of trust”.

The former Red Devils striker will take interim charge at Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho’s exit until the end of the 2018-19 season as United look for a permanent successor to the Portuguese.

The Norwegian will then return to Molde once again to see out his tenure with the Eliteserien outfit, whom he recently signed a new contract with to take him through to 2021.

Former caretaker boss and first-team coach Erling Moe will take the reins in Solskjaer’s absence and Neerland has acknowledged that the respect shown by United in approaching Molde was a major factor in them agreeing to let the former forward take a sojourn in the Premier League.

“That Manchester United ask Molde FK to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde FK,” Neerland said in an official statement . “We are happy to lend Ole Gunnar. We wish both him and the club success.

“This is a big opportunity for Molde FK. We think it will develop and help to put Molde FK further on the football map.”

The agreement between the two parties, to see Solskjaer return to the helm at Molde following his spell with United, is an impressive show of faith between the two clubs, particularly if the 45-year-old ultimately flourishes in the role at Old Trafford and becomes de facto favourite for the job full-time.

The striker, who famously scored an injury-time winner for the Red Devils in the 1999 Champions League final, added: “In football, you never know what can happen.

“This is an opportunity I had to take. I am looking forward to leading Manchester United until the summer. At the same time, I will follow closely what is happening here at home.

“We have built stone for stone and the end of the season this year gives us hope for another good season. Erling, Trond [Strande, coach] and Per Magne [Misund, goalkeeping coach] will do a lot of work while I’m gone.”

