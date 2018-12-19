This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role,” said Solskjaer.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 16,340 Views 49 Comments
https://the42.ie/4404291
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed the appointment of former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager until the end of the season. 

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties yesterday and he’ll be replaced by club legend Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

He scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United between 1996 and 2007, also lifting six Premier League titles and two FA Cups, among other honours, during his time as a player at Old Trafford.

He’ll be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

He arrives from Norwegian side Molde, having returned to the club for a second stint back in 2015.

“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role,” said  Solskjaer in a statement on the club’s website.

I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club.”

At international level, he won 67 caps for Norway and was a member of their 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship squads, reaching the last 16 in the former.

Following his retirement, Solskjaer transitioned from the United playing squad to the managerial set-up, where he took charge of the reserves at Carrington under Alex Ferguson between 2008 and 2011.

He left the club to take the reins at Molde, where he had played before switching to United, and won the Tippeligaen league title in his first season in charge, in 2011.

He was coaxed back to the UK in early 2014 to replace Malky Mackay as manager of relegation-threatened Cardiff City but was unable to prevent the club from making the drop back into the Championship.

A subsequent dismissal followed after a run of poor results to open the 2014-15 campaign and Solskjaer was reappointed Molde boss the following October on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Ed Woodward stated: “Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles. His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back.

“We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' â Klopp
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    Pogba was 'dancing on the grave' of Mourinho - Neville
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool's Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites
    Liverpool's Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola hails assured debut from 17-year-old Man City youngster
    Guardiola hails assured debut from 17-year-old Man City youngster
    'Did you read any philosopher?' Jose Mourinho's fall from grace at Man United in quotes
    For the second year in a row, Man City beat Leicester on penalties in EFL Cup quarter-final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie