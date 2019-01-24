This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's in charge of his own destiny' - Neville puts Solskjaer in pole position for Man Utd job

The former Red Devils star believes that the interim boss has made himself the leading contender to land a permanent contract at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 9:04 AM
40 minutes ago 795 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4456314
Solskjaer has made no secret about his desire to secure a permanent deal as Man Utd boss.
Image: John Walton
Solskjaer has made no secret about his desire to secure a permanent deal as Man Utd boss.
Solskjaer has made no secret about his desire to secure a permanent deal as Man Utd boss.
Image: John Walton

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER HAS “the best seat in the house”, says Phil Neville, with the Manchester United job now his to lose as he remains “in charge of his own destiny”.

A Treble-winning hero from the Red Devils’ past was returned to Old Trafford in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal in December.

He was handed the managerial reins on an interim basis through to the end of the season, with Molde still expecting him back in their dugout once an initial agreement comes to a close.

Solskjaer has, however, made no secret of his desire to stay on if a permanent deal can be secured.

Neville sees no reason why an extended stay should not be sanctioned as the man currently at the helm has put himself in the strongest of positions with seven successive victories, despite ongoing talk of interest in the likes of Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The former United star told Sky Sports:

It’s got to be [decided on a game-by-game basis]. He’s got the best seat in the house because he’s in charge of his own destiny at this moment in time.

“They named him as interim manager and you’ve got to grab opportunities in life and Ole is the type that will do that. I remember when he was a player, Sir Alex [Ferguson] used to put him on for one or two minutes and he would score a goal because he always grabbed an opportunity.

“There are other managers out there that are being linked to this post, but probably no one has got the better seat at the moment than Ole. He knows the players, he knows the club, he knows how the club is working, which means that he’s in pole position.

Soccer - FA Barclaycard Premiership - Manchester United v Chelsea Solskjaer and Neville in action for United in 2003. Source: EMPICS Sport

“The very first time I met him, he sat two places down from me in the dressing room, and you talked about the baby face at the time, but there was an inner determination and ruthlessness.

“You saw it in the way he played football that you knew he was going to be successful in his life.

What he’s done at Old Trafford has been great. He’s a friend and you want your friends to do well. The fact that you see smiles back on the faces, not just the players but the supporters going to the stadium, means that as a Man Utd fan, that makes me happy.”

Neville added on the impact Solskjaer has made, with key men such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford having been rejuvenated under his guidance: “He’s come in and Ole being Ole, he’s brought a smile with him. He knows the club, which is massively important for me.

“What he has done is say to everyone ‘go and enjoy playing for Man Utd, go and be the luckiest boys on the planet to be on the pitch’. He felt like that when he was a player and he’s tried to introduce that to the players now, and it’s worked.

“He’s also got a little bit of a ruthless streak, I don’t think he would be as successful as he is if you’ve not got that. He had a dream to become a football manager after his playing career, he worked hard at it and this opportunity has come and I know he is delighted to have that.

“I spoke to him on many occasions and I also know he’s going to take hold of it with both hands and hold onto it for as long as he can and hopefully it will be a long, long time.”

Solskjaer’s next challenge as United boss is set to pitch him into FA Cup fourth-round competition with Premier League rivals and fellow top-four hopefuls Arsenal, with a trip to Emirates Stadium set to be made on Friday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    JUVENTUS
    Higuain Premier League-bound as Chelsea confirm loan deal for Argentinian striker
    Higuain Premier League-bound as Chelsea confirm loan deal for Argentinian striker
    Ronaldo accepts €18.8m fine for tax evasion
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie