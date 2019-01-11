Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey invited to prestigious Augusta National Amateur Women's Championship

IRELAND WILL HAVE a representative at the inaugural Augusta National Amateur Women’s Championship this spring with Down’s Olivia Mehaffey set to take part at the prestigious event.

The women’s amateur competition will take place a week before The Masters kicks off in Georgia.

“Well this is exciting,” Mehaffey tweeted, sharing a video of her opening the invitation to the tournament.

Currently studying in Arizona State University (ASU), the 21-year-old will be among 72 competitors involved in the event.

The opening three rounds of the competition will be played at the Champions Retreat Club, with the final round taking place at Augusta National on 6 April.

Mehaffey was part of the 2016 Curtis Cup-winning Great Britain & Ireland team that saw off the US in Dun Laoighaire. This is not her first time competing at an elite level in the US either.

Last year, she was one of five drafted in to play at the US Open at Shoal Creek in Alabama. Here she missed the cut in difficult conditions after rounds of 76 and 77 left her with a score of +9.

Action gets underway on 3 April.

