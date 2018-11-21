This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: The O'Neill-Keane era is over; was the decision the right call?

It’s the end of the road for the O’Neill-Keane ticket.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 5,974 Views 38 Comments
https://the42.ie/4351660
Last stand: Martin O'Neill with assistant manager Roy Keane and coach Steve Guppy in Aarhus.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Last stand: Martin O'Neill with assistant manager Roy Keane and coach Steve Guppy in Aarhus.
Last stand: Martin O'Neill with assistant manager Roy Keane and coach Steve Guppy in Aarhus.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI ARE looking for a new senior manager this morning. 

The Association have confirmed that Martin O’Neill has left his position by mutual consent. 

Assistant manager Roy Keane also departs along with coaches Steve Guppy and Seamus McDonagh.  

Ireland won just once this year — a friendly victory over the USA — and have not scored a goal in over 397 minutes. 

The already-relegated Boys in Green rounded out a dismal Uefa Nations League campaign with a scoreless draw away to Denmark on Monday night.

O’Neill oversaw qualification for Euro 2016 during his five-year term and can reflect on memorable victories over Italy and then-world champions Germany amongst other highlights.

So, was the decision to part ways with O’Neill the right call?


Poll Results:





