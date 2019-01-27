This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 27 January, 2019
'I'm used to it now' – Australian Open champ Osaka becoming slam specialist

The 21-year-old compared her slam victories following Saturday’s success in Melbourne.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 9:17 AM
56 minutes ago 2,321 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4461883
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka poses with the women's trophy in Melbourne.
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka poses with the women's trophy in Melbourne.
Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka poses with the women's trophy in Melbourne.

NAOMI OSAKA FEELS like she is “used” to winning grand slams as the new world number one compared her Australian Open triumph to last year’s US Open breakthrough.

Osaka claimed back-to-back slams after defeating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4 in Saturday’s Australian Open women’s final at Melbourne Park.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to win successive majors since Serena Williams claimed the 2014 US Open followed by the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2015.

Osaka also became the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to follow up her debut slam victory by claiming the next one.

“This feels more like I’m used to it now,” Osaka told reporters as she posed with the trophy at Brighton beach in Melbourne on Sunday, having been asked if she was enjoying this more than the US Open.

“I know that sounds a bit strange because this is only the second one because the first time I won it definitely felt a bit more unreal.”

Osaka added: “It means a lot. I think moments like this are what you train for as a little kid to play the grand slams and to win another one is definitely a dream come true.”

Asked if she was soaking the second slam in more, Osaka said: “I feel like I am, but I feel that way only because this is the second grand slam.

“I think, regardless I would have been very emotional in New York, no matter what happened. I don’t really soak things in anyway, I always look forward to the future.”

After securing the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, Osaka became the first female or male Asian number one.

The Japanese star could be set to become the face of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“It would mean a lot for me,” Osaka said. “I watched the Olympics growing up and my grandparents are in Japan and I think they would be very excited if that happens.”

