Connacht primed for 'season shaper' in Wales as Friend fields strong team

CONNACHT BACKS COACH Nigel Carolan believes tonight’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ospreys could have huge consequences for Conference A, with the western province heading to Wales at full strength.

Andy Friend’s men make the trip to the unusual location in Bridgend for the meeting with their conference rivals at Morganstone Brewery Field [KO 8.05pm, TG4/Premier Sports] — it’s the first time the venue has hosted an Ospreys game since 2004.

Bundee Aki starts for Connacht tonight. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Friend has made nine changes to his side following last week’s Challenge Cup defeat at Sale Sharks, with Connacht’s intentions clear as they name all four of their Ireland stars in the starting XV.

Fresh from call-ups to Joe Schmidt’s November squad this week, scrum-half Kieran Marmion (back after injury), Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux all start, as Connacht eye an important Pro14 victory.

The province go into round seven sitting fifth in Conference A, just three points behind second-placed Ospreys with three wins from their opening six outings.

“It’s an away game for them as well,” backs coach Carolan said this week. “The fact that it is at a neutral venue it takes the advantage that they would have had at Swansea away.

“I see it as a season shaper. To get a win and take something from them. These games against the teams that are in your conference it can have a big swing. It can have a massive shape on your season.

By winning you deny them the access up the ladder as well. That’s why it is really important that we go over fully focused on taking maximum points if we can and denying them as much as possible. All of these points count at the end of the season.

“The two games against Sale and Bordeaux, we knew that was an opportunity, looking at minutes and how guys were training and playing. Guys need a break and we also needed to build some depth in the squad. With that in mind and this game in mind.

“It’s a very important game in terms of how the season could unfold. We are fully focused on it.”

There are four changes in the backline where Aki is back in at inside centre instead of Kyle Godwin, and Colm de Buitléar loses out to Cian Kelleher on the left wing.

The new half-back pairing has a familiar look with Marmion and Jack Carty adding their experience.

Up front, hooker Tom McCarthy and Ireland tighthead Bealham come into a strong front row. Second row Roux will look to add his bulk at scrum time while Sean O’Brien begins at blindside flanker and Paul Boyle is back at number eight.

Ready for the challenge: Connacht have had a good training week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While Connacht have not won successive Pro14 games for almost 12 months, they will look to take advantage of the Welsh region’s patchy home form, with Ospreys failing to win any of their last eight home outings in the league, all of which were played at the Liberty Stadium.

Having been an assistant coach to Ospreys boss Allen Clarke with the Ireland U20 side back in 2008, Carolan is looking forward to renewing rivalries on Friday night.

“I coached with Allen for a couple of years with the Ireland U20s. He has done a great job at Ospreys,” he added.

He was quite intense as an individual. He has got a great rugby brain. He expects very high standards from his players and himself and as such that’s how he drives it. He drives a very tight ship.

“They are playing with a real sense of pride in their region again. Getting started last year they struggled. They lost their way and they have really steadied the ship.

“He has brought in some really positive coaching resources. They are playing some really good rugby. They are getting the results and taking scalps. We have to make sure we are not one of them.”

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Cory Allen

12. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

11. Keelan Giles

10. Sam Davies

9. Harri Morgan

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Scott Otten

3. Tom Botha

4. Lloyd Ashley

5. James King

6. Dan Lydiate

7. Olly Cracknell (captain)

8. Rob McCusker.

Replacements:

16. Scott Baldwin

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Alex Jeffries

19. James Ratti

20. Guido Volpi

21. Matthew Aubrey

22. James Hook

23. Tom Williams.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle.

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Conan O’Donnell

18. Conor Carey

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Caolin Blade

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Kyle Godwin.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

