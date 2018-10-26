This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht primed for 'season shaper' in Wales as Friend fields strong team

The western province travel to Bridgend this evening to face the Ospreys.

By Daragh Small Friday 26 Oct 2018, 6:15 AM
4 hours ago 2,477 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4306082

CONNACHT BACKS COACH Nigel Carolan believes tonight’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ospreys could have huge consequences for Conference A, with the western province heading to Wales at full strength.

Andy Friend’s men make the trip to the unusual location in Bridgend for the meeting with their conference rivals at Morganstone Brewery Field [KO 8.05pm, TG4/Premier Sports] — it’s the first time the venue has hosted an Ospreys game since 2004.

Bundee Aki Bundee Aki starts for Connacht tonight. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Friend has made nine changes to his side following last week’s Challenge Cup defeat at Sale Sharks, with Connacht’s intentions clear as they name all four of their Ireland stars in the starting XV. 

Fresh from call-ups to Joe Schmidt’s November squad this week, scrum-half Kieran Marmion (back after injury), Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux all start, as Connacht eye an important Pro14 victory.

The province go into round seven sitting fifth in Conference A, just three points behind second-placed Ospreys with three wins from their opening six outings. 

“It’s an away game for them as well,” backs coach Carolan said this week. “The fact that it is at a neutral venue it takes the advantage that they would have had at Swansea away.

“I see it as a season shaper. To get a win and take something from them. These games against the teams that are in your conference it can have a big swing. It can have a massive shape on your season.

By winning you deny them the access up the ladder as well. That’s why it is really important that we go over fully focused on taking maximum points if we can and denying them as much as possible. All of these points count at the end of the season.

“The two games against Sale and Bordeaux, we knew that was an opportunity, looking at minutes and how guys were training and playing. Guys need a break and we also needed to build some depth in the squad. With that in mind and this game in mind.

“It’s a very important game in terms of how the season could unfold. We are fully focused on it.”

There are four changes in the backline where Aki is back in at inside centre instead of Kyle Godwin, and Colm de Buitléar loses out to Cian Kelleher on the left wing.

The new half-back pairing has a familiar look with Marmion and Jack Carty adding their experience.

Up front, hooker Tom McCarthy and Ireland tighthead Bealham come into a strong front row. Second row Roux will look to add his bulk at scrum time while Sean O’Brien begins at blindside flanker and Paul Boyle is back at number eight.

Connacht team huddle Ready for the challenge: Connacht have had a good training week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While Connacht have not won successive Pro14 games for almost 12 months, they will look to take advantage of the Welsh region’s patchy home form, with Ospreys failing to win any of their last eight home outings in the league, all of which were played at the Liberty Stadium.

Having been an assistant coach to Ospreys boss Allen Clarke with the Ireland U20 side back in 2008, Carolan is looking forward to renewing rivalries on Friday night.

“I coached with Allen for a couple of years with the Ireland U20s. He has done a great job at Ospreys,” he added.

He was quite intense as an individual. He has got a great rugby brain. He expects very high standards from his players and himself and as such that’s how he drives it. He drives a very tight ship.

“They are playing with a real sense of pride in their region again. Getting started last year they struggled. They lost their way and they have really steadied the ship.

“He has brought in some really positive coaching resources. They are playing some really good rugby. They are getting the results and taking scalps. We have to make sure we are not one of them.”

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans
14. Hanno Dirksen
13. Cory Allen
12. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
11. Keelan Giles
10. Sam Davies
9. Harri Morgan

1. Rhodri Jones
2. Scott Otten
3. Tom Botha
4. Lloyd Ashley
5. James King
6. Dan Lydiate
7. Olly Cracknell (captain)
8. Rob McCusker.

Replacements:

16. Scott Baldwin
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Alex Jeffries
19. James Ratti
20. Guido Volpi
21. Matthew Aubrey
22. James Hook
23. Tom Williams. 

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle.

Replacements: 

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Conan O’Donnell
18. Conor Carey
19. James Cannon
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. Caolin Blade
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Kyle Godwin. 

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    Ireland fall three places in latest Fifa World Rankings after Nations League double-header
    The uncapped inclusions make sense as Schmidt names deep November squad
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    Tottenham's Champions League campaign is 'nearly over'
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie