‘I’d love to return to Spain’ – Out-of-favour Tottenham star hints at imminent exit

Fernando Llorente is considering his future after struggling for regular first-team football in north London

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 10:57 PM
Fernando Llorente (file pic).
Fernando Llorente (file pic).
Fernando Llorente (file pic).

TOTTENHAM STRIKER FERNANDO Llorente admits he would love the chance to return to La Liga at the end of season.

Llorente has spent the last three years in the Premier League, having initially joined Swansea from Sevilla in the summer of 2016.

After a successful season in south Wales, which saw him score 15 Premier League goals to help the club avoid relegation, Llorente made a £12.1million ($16m) move to Tottenham on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old has been used largely as a substitute during his time in north London, making just 14 starts in all competitions.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season Llorente admits he is considering his future and a possible return to Spain.

“I’ve been away from home for many years, I’d love to go back to the Spanish league,” he told Sport.

Llorente refused to rule out an emotional return to boyhood team Athletic Bilbao, admitting he had some “wonderful moments” at the Basque club, but said he would wait and see what options he has available.

The former Juventus forward made an impact off the bench during Tottenham’s Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.

Llorente was introduced after 75 minutes with Tottenham losing 1-0 at Wembley. But two late goals from England captain Harry Kane secured a dramatic victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The win keeps Tottenham’s slim hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive, though they have to beat Inter Milan at Wembley in the next group game to have any chance of going through.

Llorente admits it is difficult when he is not playing regularly but was pleased to be able to help the side off the bench.

“I came in and things went well, so I’m happy to have helped the team,” he added.

“I hope I continue to have opportunities, it’s important for me because it gives me the confidence to keep working, it’s not easy when you do not play because mentally you have to be very strong to continue training hard.”

Next up for Tottenham is a trip to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

