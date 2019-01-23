This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My job is to tackle within the laws, never tried to do otherwise' - Farrell

The England out-half says he expects to be fit for the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 3:46 PM
43 minutes ago 1,293 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4455141

OWEN FARRELL WAS in no mood to entertain questions over his tackle technique at today’s Six Nations launch in London following two incidents during England’s Autumn series.

The out-half escaped punishment for what many observers believed were two illegal ‘no-arms’ tackles during England’s November wins over South Africa and Australia at Twickenham.

2019 Guinness Six Nations Launch - Hurlingham Club Farrell speaking at today's Six Nations launch in London. Source: PA Sport

Farrell was asked whether he would consider changing his technique in defence, to which he sternly replied: “My job is to tackle within the laws, never tried to do otherwise, so that’s what I’ll be focusing on.”

The 27-year-old, who will assume sole leadership of England in the absence of injured hooker Dylan Hartley, also provided an update on his fitness ahead of the championship opener against Ireland on 2 February.

Farrell missed Saracen’s final Heineken Champions Cup pool game against Glasgow Warriors after having an operation to repair a thumb tendon at the weekend, but said he is on course to be fit for the Aviva Stadium showdown.

“The hand is good,” he said. “I had something small done to it on the weekend. I should be training towards the end of this week. It was a gradual thing and is something small.”

When asked if he is confident of facing Ireland in Dublin, Farrell added: “I’m confident, yes.”

Perhaps tellingly, Eddie Jones has not called up another out-half as injury cover for Farrell, with George Ford the only other out-and-out 10 in England’s 36-man squad.

“I’m confident Owen’s going to play and we’ve got George there so we’re well stocked for number 10s at the moment,” the England boss said.

The one thing consistent about international rugby is the inconsistency of your squad. You work out how you’re going to play, who’s going to play and then you take it from there.

England depart for a nine-day warm-weather training camp in Portugal later, and Jones was pleased to report no major injury concerns after the latest rounds of European action.

Wasps forwards Joe Launchbury [neck], Brad Shields [side strain] and Nathan Hughes [ankle] are carrying knocks, but the Australian coach said he couldn’t provide an update on their fitness until the group convened in the Algarve.

“Obviously it’s great to have blokes like Billy and Mako [Vunipola], Joe Launchbury and Ellis Genge back, they’re great players, but those who played in the Autumn did a fantastic job,” Jones added.

“We are flying out to Portugal today — there are a couple a little bit sore from the weekend, but we’ve probably got 34 of the 36 who could train today if they needed to.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    Usain Bolt calls time on ill-fated attempt at a football career
    Beckham joins Class of 92 team-mates by buying stake in Salford City
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    In full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window
    Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window
    Chelsea boss confirms Higuain is joining, but it won't be in time to face Spurs
    'I'm not his father': Guardiola trying to coax rather than control much-loved Mendy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie