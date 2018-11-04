This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle

The England out-half wasn’t cited by yesterday’s commissioner.

By AFP Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 4,326 Views 27 Comments
http://the42.ie/4322692
Farrell's hit on Springbok replacement Andre Esterhuizen.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Farrell's hit on Springbok replacement Andre Esterhuizen.
Farrell's hit on Springbok replacement Andre Esterhuizen.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

OWEN FARRELL IS available to lead England against world champions New Zealand next weekend after it was announced he would face no disciplinary action for a controversial tackle in the closing seconds of a tense 12-11 win over South Africa.

Farrell had kicked an England side missing several senior players into a one-point lead with his third successful penalty seven minutes from time at Twickenham on Saturday.

But there was drama right at the end when, with 80 minutes on the clock, referee Angus Gardner consulted the television match official to see if out-half Farrell had committed an illegal ‘no-arms’ tackle on Springbok replacement Andre Esterhuizen.

The Australian official could have awarded South Africa a penalty which, had it gone over, would have seen the visitors snatch victory in the opening match of their European tour.

But Gardner, despite World Rugby’s current crackdown on dangerous play, eventually decided against penalising Farrell’s challenge, even though it appeared the England co-captain was leading with his shoulder.

Citing commissioner Keith Brown had 24 hours from Saturday’s final whistle to decide if the challenge had warranted a red card, a move that would have led to a disciplinary hearing.

But a World Rugby spokesman said that England co-captain Farrell would not face disciplinary action.

Most pundits agreed that Farrell’s challenge was a yellow-card offence at worst, although plenty of observers felt Gardner should have awarded the Springboks a penalty at the very least.

“It’s hard to keep your arms round when someone’s running that hard but thankfully there was a bit of common sense,” Farrell told Sky Sports soon after full-time on Saturday.

Meanwhile England coach Eddie Jones was in sarcastic mood when asked during his post-match press conference about the possibility of being without Farrell for the November 10 clash against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

“You can get cited for something you did at a party when you were 15, anything could happen,” he said.

“I’ve got no idea what can happen,” added the Australian ahead of what will be England’s first match against New Zealand in four years.

Frustrated Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was left to bemoan Farrell’s challenge, saying acidly: “If it was all legal — and I didn’t have a good look at the replay — we should start tackling like that.”

© AFP 2018  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    ITALY
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Flooding kills nine members of same family in Italy, raising storm death toll to over 30
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    FOOTBALL
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Morata double ensures Chelsea continue strong form with win over Palace
    Aguero and Sterling inspire City to crushing win over Southampton
    Barcelona include Messi in squad for Inter trip 'without medical all-clear' following broken arm
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie