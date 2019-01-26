Owen Mulligan takes first steps in management with Fulham Irish

TYRONE LEGEND Owen Mulligan will manage Fulham Irish this year, the club have confirmed.

Mulligan recently announced his decision to call time on a playing career that saw him win three Celtic Crosses with Mickey Harte’s Red Hand side and two intermediate All-Ireland titles with Cookstown Fr Rock’s.

In recent years, Mulligan played a couple of seasons at Wormwood Scrubs, helping Fulham Irish to the 2017 London Senior Championship.

“The club would like to wish Owen and his backroom team the best of luck in the coming season and we hope that he can continue to build on the club’s recent success,” a statement reads.