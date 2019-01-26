This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Owen Mulligan takes first steps in management with Fulham Irish

The Tyrone legend played for the club for two seasons.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 9:57 AM
37 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4460931
Owen Mulligan: Red Hand legend hung up his boots recently.
Image: Garry McManus/INPHO
Owen Mulligan: Red Hand legend hung up his boots recently.
Owen Mulligan: Red Hand legend hung up his boots recently.
Image: Garry McManus/INPHO

TYRONE LEGEND Owen Mulligan will manage Fulham Irish this year, the club have confirmed. 

Mulligan recently announced his decision to call time on a playing career that saw him win three Celtic Crosses with Mickey Harte’s Red Hand side and two intermediate All-Ireland titles with Cookstown Fr Rock’s.

In recent years, Mulligan played a couple of seasons at Wormwood Scrubs, helping Fulham Irish to the 2017 London Senior Championship. 

“The club would like to wish Owen and his backroom team the best of luck in the coming season and we hope that he can continue to build on the club’s recent success,” a statement reads. 

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

