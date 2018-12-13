This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola

The World Cup winner continues to toil at Manchester United.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 10:39 AM
1 hour ago 2,250 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4392815
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

PAUL POGBA WOULD be “one of the best players in the world” if he played for Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, says Michael Owen, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho holding him back.

The World Cup-winning midfielder was returned to the Red Devils side last night for a Champions League clash with Valencia, having been stuck on the bench of late.

He was, however, to endure another frustrating evening in Spain, with one golden opportunity squandered as United slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat. Further questions are now being asked of Pogba’s future at Old Trafford and the role Mourinho is playing in his development.

Former United striker Owen believes the 25-year-old is not getting the support he needs, telling BT Sport: “I think the manager has to take some of the blame — the system, the way he plays. I remember when he first signed they were trying all kinds of midfielders in and around him trying to get the best out of him.

“I feel sorry for him from that point of view but, as a player, it is frustrating when you watch him because he still looks like a 16 or 17-year-old learning the game. I think he could do a lot worse than just going to watch a load of videos of Paul Scholes — see when to play one touch, see when to take loads of touches, when to beat players…

“I think he makes so many bad decisions in games, which is frustrating because if he was playing as he should… if he was playing under a Guardiola or a Klopp or someone like that I think we’d be looking at certainly one of the best few players in the world, but at the moment we can’t say that.”

Owen added: “I’m of the opinion that he is totally world class playing in a certain team in a certain way. I get very frustrated watching him because I know he’s better than what we see week in week out.

“I’m almost siding with him because I don’t think the way the team plays or the way the manager manages him is conducive to getting the best out of him.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    FOOTBALL
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster
    Mourinho says 'nothing' surprised him about Valencia defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie