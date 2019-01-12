This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned

The German playmaker sat out the Gunners’ defeat at West Ham.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 4:42 PM
43 minutes ago 923 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437099
Frozen out: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.
Frozen out: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.
Frozen out: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

ARSENAL BOSS Unai Emery insisted there was nothing to be read into Mesut Ozil’s absence from the squad for the 1-0 defeat at West Ham as he stressed “we know we can’t lose him”.

Ozil returned to training following a knee problem this week but was left out of the matchday squad as Declan Rice’s second-half strike stretched Arsenal’s win-less away run in the league to five matches.

Emery said Ozil’s omission was not an indication that he would be sold during the January transfer window, instead claiming the decision was purely a tactical one.

“We have enough players to win today and impose our game plan, our tactics and quality against West Ham,” he said. 

“But also respect to West Ham, they have good players, with their supporters here they feel strong and maybe for the match some players, like attacking players, can help, but we had enough with these players.

“I decided that the players I have here were the best for this match. We have won with him, we have lost with him, he is not one player that is for sale. We know we can’t lose him.

“I can say he is working this week normally. I just said we have won and lost with him and today the players here were the players who deserved to be in this match and with them we can win, but we lost.

“I will continue to work with every player because they are all important but today the decision was to come with these players.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    Leeds apologise to Derby over spy revelation after Bielsa admission
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    LEINSTER
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie