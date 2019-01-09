Packers hire LaFleur as head coach

THE GREEN BAY Packers have found their next head coach, hiring Matt LaFleur.

The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator will fill the head coaching vacancy, the team announced on Tuesday.

He will replace Mike McCarthy, who coached the Packers for 13 seasons before being fired in early December.

“We are very excited to welcome Matt as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

“We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football. We’re also excited about the person – he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organisation.”

LaFleur, who has worked in the NFL since 2008, also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.

He stayed in Atlanta for two seasons before spending a year as the Los Angeles Rams wide receivers coach and Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator (2017) before landing in Tennessee.

Green Bay finished 2018 with a 6-9-1 record, their worst season since 2008 when they ended the year 6-10.