This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Packers hire LaFleur as head coach

The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator replaces Mike McCarthy.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,302 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4430459
Mike McCarthy was sacked after a poor regular season.
Mike McCarthy was sacked after a poor regular season.
Mike McCarthy was sacked after a poor regular season.

THE GREEN BAY Packers have found their next head coach, hiring Matt LaFleur.

The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator will fill the head coaching vacancy, the team announced on Tuesday.

He will replace Mike McCarthy, who coached the Packers for 13 seasons before being fired in early December. 

“We are very excited to welcome Matt as the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

“We found a coach with the background and experience that we think will get us back to playing winning football. We’re also excited about the person – he is bright with a great work ethic and a perfect fit for Green Bay and the organisation.”

LaFleur, who has worked in the NFL since 2008, also served as the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.

He stayed in Atlanta for two seasons before spending a year as the Los Angeles Rams wide receivers coach and Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator (2017) before landing in Tennessee.

Green Bay finished 2018 with a 6-9-1 record, their worst season since 2008 when they ended the year 6-10.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie