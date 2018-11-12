Tributes paid after the death of former Louth boss who won senior titles in 5 different counties

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in to former GAA manager Paddy Clarke who passed away at the weekend.

Clarke was in charge of the Louth senior footballers from 1997 to 2001 while he also enjoyed success at club level in an array of counties.

Paddy Clarke celebrating a Louth qualifier victory in 2001. Source: INPHO

The Louth county board praised the contribution of their former boss, who had helped secure silverware in 1997 and 2000.

“It was with great sadness that Louth GAA learned of the passing of our former senior football manager Paddy Clarke.

“Paddy was senior manager from 1997 to 2001, winning the All-Ireland B title in 1997 against Clare and the Division 2 league against Offaly in Croke Park in 2000.

“Paddy made a huge contribution to the association both within the county and outside and his loss will be sorely felt by all in the GAA.

“We wish to extend our sympathies to Paddy’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Clarke also had spells in the backroom teams of the Meath and Monaghan footballers, along with working alongside Brian McEniff when Ireland toured Australia in the 2001 International Rules series.

He had a remarkable record at club level, winning senior titles in five different counties. The triumphs came with Stabannon Parnells and Mattock Rangers (Louth), Castleblayney Faughs (Monaghan), Kingscourt Stars (Cavan), Kilmainhamwood (Meath) and St Brigid’s (Dublin).

The latter success with St Brigid’s came when he coached the team alongside Meath football great Gerry McEntee and also helped them land the Leinster club football title in 2003.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Paddy Clarke. An absolute gentleman #RIP — Johnny Magee (@JohnnyMagee06) November 11, 2018

Always enjoyed Paddy's training sessions and football discussions, along with just being in his company. Great positive energy about him. — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) November 11, 2018

He was also heavily involved with Leinster GAA in the role of tutoring coaches.

We are very sad to hear of the passing of @louthgaa Paddy Clarke - an innovative coach, a Tutor for @gaaleinster and one of the early pioneers of coach education in the GAA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) November 11, 2018

Paddy was one of the finest. Gave great encouragement & advice to all us coaches across the province. Condolences to the Clarke family https://t.co/xKheDCivxp — Turlough O Brien (@TurloughCarlow) November 11, 2018

His funeral will take place in Drogheda on Wednesday.

