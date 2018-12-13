Jackson will face Irish province tomorrow night for first time since move to France

Paddy Jackson was not in action in last weekend's tie in the Sportsground.

Paddy Jackson was not in action in last weekend's tie in the Sportsground.

PADDY JACKSON WILL be in action against an Irish province for the first time tomorrow night since his move to France after being named in the Perpignan team to take on Connacht in the European Challenge Cup.

The sides meet in a clash in Pool 3 at the Stade Aimé Giral [KO 7pm] in a re-match of last week’s tie which Connacht won 22-10 at the Sportsground.

Jackson did not feature in that game but is named at out-half for tomorrow night’s tie in a Perpignan team that contains only three survivors from that loss last Saturday.

Quentin Walcker, Yohan Vivalda and Pierre Reynaud all started in the pack last week but otherwise the starting side is shaken up.

Former Ulster player Jackson signed a two-year deal with Perpignan in June.

Perpignan are still chasing their first win in this Challenge Cup campaign after losing at home to Sale Sharks, drawing away to Bordeaux Begles and then suffering that recent defeat to Connacht. They are currently bottom of the Top 14 after losing all 11 of their domestic games in France to date this season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: