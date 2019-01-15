This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Connacht sign ex-Ulster prop Paddy McAllister from Gloucester

The 29-year-old loosehead has spent four years at Kingsholm.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,356 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4441552
McAllister gets a pass away for Gloucester against Exeter last season.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
McAllister gets a pass away for Gloucester against Exeter last season.
McAllister gets a pass away for Gloucester against Exeter last season.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

CONNACHT HAVE TODAY announced their first signing for next season with the unveiling of loosehead prop Paddy McAllister from Premiership side Gloucester.

The prop will be 30 when he arrives in Galway after four years under David Humphreys in Gloucester. He played 57 times for the Cherry and Whites after cutting his teeth in his native Ulster with 44 appearances before moving on to Aurillac.

“Paddy is a powerful scrummager and strong ball carrier,” said Connacht forwards coach Jimmy Duffy today.

“He is a player that I have been impressed with and I think he will be a good addition to our squad next season.”

Johann Muller and Paddy McAllister celebrates after the game McAllister celebrates Ulster's progress to the 2012 Heineken Cup final after a win over Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McAllister, whose presence could help to ease the workload for the consistently impressive Denis Buckley, added:

“There is no doubt that Connacht are a team on the rise. There is huge excitement surrounding Connacht at the moment both on and off the field and I hope to contribute to that from next season.”

