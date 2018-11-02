This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Derry Pele hangs up his boots tonight, so enjoy his most outrageous solo goals

Paddy McCourt is calling time on his professional career after Finn Harps’ promotion-relegation play-off final away to Limerick.

By Ben Blake Friday 2 Nov 2018, 5:49 PM
http://the42.ie/4319849

Patrick McCourt and Vinnie Perth McCourt leading Vinny Perth of St Patrick's Athletic on a merry dance during his spell at Shamrock Rovers in 2005. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

WHATEVER HAPPENS IN tonight’s promotion-relegation play-off final second leg at Markets Field, Paddy McCourt will play professional football for the last time. 

Having announced he is retiring from the game to become the head of Derry City’s youth academy, the 34-year-old winger is hanging up his boots after Finn Harps’ clash with Limerick. 

An unbelievably gifted footballer who will be the first to admit that his commitment levels didn’t always match his natural ability, ‘The Derry Pele’ still managed to carve out a career that many players could only dream of — lining out for Rochdale, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Celtic, Barnsley, Brighton, Luton Town, Glanavon, Finn Harps and Northern Ireland. 

And, as you’ll see below, he didn’t do average goals… 

Shamrock Rovers v Bray Wanderers (2005)

Source: Edward McMullan/YouTube

Shamrock Rovers v Bray Wanderers (2005) 

Source: ShamrockRovers/YouTube

Derry City v UCD (2007)

Source: John Green/YouTube

St Mirren v Celtic (2009)

Source: SPFL/YouTube

St Johnstone v Celtic (2010)

Source: Aaron Murphy/YouTube

St Pauli v Celtic (2010)

Source: Andy Smith/YouTube

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (2010)

Source: CelticClips/YouTube

Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (2010) 

Source: Niall Conway/YouTube

 Northern Ireland v Faroe Islands (2011)

Source: TheParkyni/YouTube

Barnsley v Middlesbrough, 2013 

Source: Barnsley FC/YouTube

Brighton v Barnsley (2013)

Source: Barnsley FC/YouTube

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (2017)

Source: RTÉ Sport/YouTube

And here’s an excellent, in-depth interview he did with former Celtic team-mate Si Ferry earlier this year, in which McCourt speaks extensively about his playing days: 

Source: Open Goal/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

