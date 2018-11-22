Two-time Galway All-Ireland senior winner will take charge of county U20 side in 2019

ONE OF GALWAY’S greatest forwards will take charge of the county’s U20 footballers next year after Padraic Joyce was ratified for the post last night.

Padraic Joyce in action for Galway against Meath in the 2001 All-Ireland final. Source: INPHO

Joyce was nominated for the position last month along with Stephen Joyce, who recently managed the county minor side, and former senior manager Val Daly.

And his appointment was rubber-stamped last night as he will take the reins for the 2019 season.

Padraic Joyce has been ratified as @Galway_GAA under 20 football manager for 2019. @Padraic14 best of luck in your new role. We’ll be there to support!! #gaillimhabú — Tribesmen GAA (@TribesmenGAA) November 22, 2018 Source: Tribesmen GAA /Twitter

Joyce has worked recently with the Irish International Rules side alongside manager Joe Kernan.

He enjoyed a glittering playing career, bursting to prominence 20 years ago in his debut season as Galway won the 1998 All-Ireland championship with Joyce netting in that final win over Kildare.

In 2001 he added a second All-Ireland senior medal, the star of the show in shooting 0-10 in the final success against Meath. Later that year he was crowned Footballer of the Year and won his third All-Star award.

Joyce won six Connacht senior football medals during his career with Galway before retiring in 2012 and captained the Irish International Rules team. He helped his club Killererin win four county senior titles in 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

Padraic Joyce celebrating Killererin's 2007 Galway county final triumph. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

