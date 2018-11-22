This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-time Galway All-Ireland senior winner will take charge of county U20 side in 2019

Padraic Joyce has been appointed to take charge of the underage Tribesmen side.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,424 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4354058

ONE OF GALWAY’S greatest forwards will take charge of the county’s U20 footballers next year after Padraic Joyce was ratified for the post last night.

Padraig Joyce and Darren Fay 23/9/2001 Padraic Joyce in action for Galway against Meath in the 2001 All-Ireland final. Source: INPHO

Joyce was nominated for the position last month along with Stephen Joyce, who recently managed the county minor side, and former senior manager Val Daly.

And his appointment was rubber-stamped last night as he will take the reins for the 2019 season.

Joyce has worked recently with the Irish International Rules side alongside manager Joe Kernan.

He enjoyed a glittering playing career, bursting to prominence 20 years ago in his debut season as Galway won the 1998 All-Ireland championship with Joyce netting in that final win over Kildare.

In 2001 he added a second All-Ireland senior medal, the star of the show in shooting 0-10 in the final success against Meath. Later that year he was crowned Footballer of the Year and won his third All-Star award.

Joyce won six Connacht senior football medals during his career with Galway before retiring in 2012 and captained the Irish International Rules team. He helped his club Killererin win four county senior titles in 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

Padraic Joyce with his daughter Ava Padraic Joyce celebrating Killererin's 2007 Galway county final triumph. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Read next:

