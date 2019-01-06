This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two's Newport stun Leicester City

Former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo striker Padraig Amond scored a dramatic late penalty on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 6:34 PM
1 hour ago 11,341 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4426165
Amond celebrates scoring a penalty against Leicester in the FA Cup.
Amond celebrates scoring a penalty against Leicester in the FA Cup.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CARLOW-BORN STRIKER Padraig Amond was the hero for Newport County on Sunday afternoon, as the League Two outfit stunned Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win.

It had seemed that visitors Leicester, seventh in the Premier League and top-flight champions in 2016, would leave Rodney Parade with a draw when Rachid Ghezzal’s shot eight minutes from time cancelled out Jamille Matt’s 10th-minute header.

But, with five minutes left, Newport were awarded a penalty after Leicester’s Marc Albrighton inexplicably raised his arm to block a cross into the box and 30-year-old Amond made no mistake from the spot to spark delirious scenes among the Welsh club’s supporters.

“It’s a little bit surreal at the moment,” Matt told the BBC after Newport’s first FA Cup win against a top-tier club since they beat Sheffield Wednesday in the third round back in the 1963/64 season.

“We all fight for each other and we deserved it. We knew that to get a good result we’d have to be on it one to 11 and today we were.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the fans. Absolutely buzzing.”

Leicester manager Claude Puel praised Newport by saying: “The first thing is congratulations, well done to this team. They believed in themselves and created the upset.

“Of course it is a big disappointment for us. We thought we did the most difficult thing to come back (with the equaliser) and then conceded a penalty.”

The Frenchman added: “I think we had an experienced team to manage this game. We had eight players who won the title. We had lot of experience and a good team on the pitch.

“We didn’t have enough (of a) clinical edge and it is a big disappointment because this competition was an objective for us.”

