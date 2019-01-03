Harrington to miss opening 2019 events after breaking wrist at home

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS been dealt an unfortunate injury blow with the news he has suffered a broken wrist and will miss the opening two events of his 2019 Tour itinerary.

The three-time Major winner ‘slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December’ and will now be sidelined until February, ruling him out of planned appearances in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Harrington released a statement today. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Harrington was due to open his year at the HSBC Championship from 16-19 January and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic from 24-27 January, but announced the news in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Over the Christmas period I discovered that I had broken a bone in my wrist. I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December,” it read.

“Whilst it continues to heal, I need to keep it in a splint a little while longer so, frustratingly, I will need to miss the first two planned events of my season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. However, I should be fully fit for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am on the PGA Tour in early February.”

Shane Lowry is due to open his season at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi next week, while Rory McIlroy is in action later as looks for a fast start to the year at the PGA Tour Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

