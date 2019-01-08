Padraig Harrington confirmed as Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup

Harrington was vice-captain for Europe at last year's Ryder Cup.

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS been confirmed as the captain of the European team for the Ryder Cup next year.

The announcement was made today at the European Tour’s headquarters in Wentworth and will see the Irish golfer succeed Thomas Bjorn for the 43rd instalment of the team event against the USA.

It will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on 25-27 September 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be named as Ryder Cup captain for 2020,” Harrington said at today’s press conference. “It’s not something I went into lightly. You could look at this as a natural progression, but I really want to be a help.

“I want to leave the Ryder Cup in a better place in two years. I know we’re going to a new venue, it’s an away match and we’re going to have on average of three more rookies coming in.

“I have to be part of that team and make sure they work to the best of their abilities, and hopefully get a win.”

Harrington at today's press conference. Source: European Tour

Harrington, a three-time Major winner over the course of the 2007 and 2008 seasons, had been widely expected to be installed as captain.

He was vice-captain last September in France as Europe triumphed and also held that position on two other previous occasions.

As a player he has featured in the Ryder Cup on six occasions and enjoyed four victories in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

