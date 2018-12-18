This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pairc Ui Chaoimh directors to clarify cost of redevelopment, while work will take place on pitch

GAA president John Horan and Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy released a joint statement.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 5:39 PM
49 minutes ago 1,265 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4403440
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE announced that two Pairc Ui Chaoimh board directors will examine figures and clarify the cost relating to the stadium redevelopment.

A joint statement released by GAA president John Horan and Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy this evening states that Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray have been asked by the board to take the actions.

It also says that work on the Pairc Ui Chaoimh playing surface will take place prior to the 2019 league commencing to ensure it is capable of hosting games in the coming season. 

The statement in full reads:

“A scheduled meeting of the Board of Directors of Páirc Uí Chaoimh took place on Monday evening chaired by GAA President John Horan, who was nominated to chair the board at its first meeting in November.

Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray, both board directors, have been asked by the board to examine figures and clarify the costs relating to the stadium redevelopment.

“The meeting also confirmed that remedial work will take place on the playing surface to ensure that it will be capable of hosting games fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2019. This work will be completed ahead of the commencement of the Allianz Leagues and it is not expected that a replacement of the pitch will be needed in the short term.

GAA President John Horan said: ‘I am delighted that the GAA has such a positive asset in Cork and I am optimistic about the future of what is a state of the art facility.’

“Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy added: ‘It is fantastic for us to be able to call on the experience and expertise of Croke Park to work with us in the operation of our stadium, and I know this will be a huge positive for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.’”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'How can I say anything bad about him?': Klopp and Gerrard offer sympathies to Mourinho
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Connacht bolster backline options with loan signing of Leinster's Daly
    O'Loughlin's patience rewarded as he seizes his big chance in front of Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie