Pairc Ui Chaoimh directors to clarify cost of redevelopment, while work will take place on pitch

THE GAA HAVE announced that two Pairc Ui Chaoimh board directors will examine figures and clarify the cost relating to the stadium redevelopment.

A joint statement released by GAA president John Horan and Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy this evening states that Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray have been asked by the board to take the actions.

It also says that work on the Pairc Ui Chaoimh playing surface will take place prior to the 2019 league commencing to ensure it is capable of hosting games in the coming season.

The statement in full reads:

“A scheduled meeting of the Board of Directors of Páirc Uí Chaoimh took place on Monday evening chaired by GAA President John Horan, who was nominated to chair the board at its first meeting in November.

Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray, both board directors, have been asked by the board to examine figures and clarify the costs relating to the stadium redevelopment.

“The meeting also confirmed that remedial work will take place on the playing surface to ensure that it will be capable of hosting games fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2019. This work will be completed ahead of the commencement of the Allianz Leagues and it is not expected that a replacement of the pitch will be needed in the short term.

GAA President John Horan said: ‘I am delighted that the GAA has such a positive asset in Cork and I am optimistic about the future of what is a state of the art facility.’

“Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy added: ‘It is fantastic for us to be able to call on the experience and expertise of Croke Park to work with us in the operation of our stadium, and I know this will be a huge positive for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.’”

